AirAsia Malaysia expands into Australia with a new route from Kuala Lumpur direct to Darwin.

This new route reinforces the airline’s ongoing commitment to enhancing international connectivity from Malaysia.

From 27th June, travellers will have more affordable options to explore the vibrant capital of Australia’s Northern Territory, with four flights weekly.

AirAsia Malaysia chief executive Fareh Mazputra said of the new route: “We are thrilled to launch our very first flight to Darwin, creating greater opportunities for both leisure and business travellers to explore one of Australia’s most vibrant and unique destinations. At the same time, we are opening a new gateway to Asia and beyond for ‘Territorians’ in the Top End of Australia.”

Mazputra added that, as adventure travel continues to grow in popularity, AirAsia sees Darwin as a hidden gem for Malaysians and travellers across Southeast Asia, offering a distinctive experience beyond the usual tourist hotspots.

He said: “With our seamless Fly-Thru services via Kuala Lumpur, Darwin is now more accessible than ever for travellers from key markets within our network, including Thailand, India, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, China, Cambodia, South Korea, and beyond.”

AirAsia’s ongoing commitment to enhance connectivity across its core markets aligns with the overarching goal of providing affordable travel options and making Asia more accessible to everyone.

A vital reconnection

Australian minister for trade, business and Asian relations, Robyn Cahill OAM commented: “We welcome this important milestone for AirAsia to reconnect Darwin with the global capital city of Kuala Lumpur. This will not only improve air accessibility and affordability for Territorians, but will make it easier to invest, visit and do business in the Territory.”

Cahill added that AirAsia is consistently recognised as amongst the world’s best low-cost airlines, so their decision to invest in Darwin reinforces the territory’s bright economic future.

She pointed out that air connectivity is a priority for the Territory, so its government is currently focused on working with all airline partners to ensure all flights see strong commercial outcomes.