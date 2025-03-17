AirAsia, Asean’s leading travel and lifestyle brand announced a new partnership with Ripper GC, one of the 13 teams in the LIV Golf League. Fresh off their 2024 Team Championship victory, Ripper GC has established itself as a dominant force in the league, making this collaboration a natural fit between two brands who push boundaries in their respective industries. With AirAsia redefining travel and lifestyle and Ripper GC revolutionizing team golf, together, they aim to elevate the sport, connect with new audiences, and set the stage for an exciting 2025 season.

Through this partnership, AirAsia and Ripper GC aim to inspire a new generation of athletes and dreamers, reinforcing the belief that bold ambitions can take flight. This collaboration will connect fans to the game through exclusive content and experiences such as on-course opportunities, interactive engagements, and greater access to world-class golf, while strengthening AirAsia’s presence and expanding its reach to a new audience in the golfing world.

“We are delighted to welcome AirAsia as the latest partner to join team Ripper,” says Captain Cameron Smith. “I came up playing on the Australian and Asian tours. And one of the biggest barriers for up-and-coming golfers then and now, is travel. AirAsia is helping break down those barriers and giving a new generation of golfers the opportunity to fulfill their dreams.”

AirAsia is a leading Asean brand that has evolved from a pioneering multi-national low-cost airline into a dynamic travel and lifestyle platform, serving the underserved, the believers and the dreamers alike. Built on a legacy of over 20 years centered around affordability, accessibility and inclusivity, AirAsia has connected more than 800 million people across the region and beyond. Today, AirAsia champions Asean diversity with its bold “Dare to Dream” spirit, continuously innovating to offer exceptional value, unique experiences, and cutting-edge solutions that enriches lives.

“AirAsia has always been about bold moves and big dreams—democratising travel and opportunities across Asean. Ripper GC embodies that same spirit, going beyond golf to build an inclusive community and a lifestyle brand that makes the sport more accessible to all,” said Rudy Khaw, CEO of AirAsia brand co. (Abc.). “As a brand that thrives on breaking barriers and redefining possibilities for the past 24 years, we see this partnership as a natural fit. By backing Ripper GC, the reigning Team Champions, we are not just supporting a world-class team but also embracing the future of the sport. This collaboration allows us to be part of a new era in the sport, connecting with a passionate global audience while reinforcing our ‘Dare to Dream’ spirit. We are proud to support Ripper GC in their journey as reigning champions in the league, showcasing the spirit of always pursuing dreams and pushing boundaries.”

Backed by their global and loyal Australian fanbase, Ripper GC stands as one of the strongest teams in the League, led by Cameron Smith, the 2022 Open Champion, and fellow Aussies Marc Leishman, Lucas Herbert, and Matt Jones. The Ripper GC team had four team wins during the 2024 season, including capturing the Team Championship title after winning the final event of the year in Dallas. After a strong start to the 2025 season, Ripper GC is currently ranked 3rd out of the 13 teams in the League.

“Their passion for bringing new audiences to the game in markets that are important to us aligns perfectly with our growth vision for Ripper GC,” said Team General Manager Nick Adams. “We look forward to representing their brand on and off the golf course. We’re an Australian team that proudly represents APAC — from Queensland to KL, and Christchurch to South Korea. And we couldn’t be happier to be partnering with a brand as passionate about bringing an impact to the region as we are.”

This partnership cements AirAsia’s growing influence in global sports, proving that whether it’s in the sky or on the course, the brand is always about taking bold leaps forward. With a shared commitment to innovation and excitement, AirAsia and Ripper GC are teeing up for an unforgettable season.