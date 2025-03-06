AirAsia rewards, the loyalty programme of Capital A, announced a new partnership with B Infinite, Malaysia’s premier lifestyle rewards programme.

AirAsia members can now link their B Infinite account to their AirAsia account through AirAsia Xchange on the AirAsia MOVE app to instantly convert B Points to AirAsia points and vice versa.

Conversion is currently set at 3,000 B Points for every 1,000 AirAsia points, and 3,000 AirAsia points for every 1,000 B Points.

This strategic partnership enables members of both programmes to enjoy greater flexibility by using their AirAsia points to pay for flights, hotel stays, duty-free shopping and more, while also benefiting from B Infinite’s extensive network of merchants across multiple industries.

More value

This collaboration adds significant value to both programmes, giving customers more freedom to maximize their points and enjoy a wider range of rewards, both in travel and lifestyle.

According to Nicole Tan, head of AirAsia Rewards: ““This new partnership with B Infinite represents a significant milestone for AirAsia Rewards, offering our members greater flexibility in utilising their AirAsia points and access to a diverse range of rewards from Berjaya Corporation Berhad’s network of merchant partners and brands. It reflects our continued commitment to enriching our members’ experiences, strengthening ties with local brands, and broadening the utility of our AirAsia points.”

Tan added that, in the long run, this partnership will enhance the value the airline offers to its loyal customers, bringing the airline closer to its vision of establishing AirAsia points as a universal digital loyalty currency.

B Infinite business head Kevin Wong added: “We are delighted to partner with AirAsia rewards to provide our members instant access to AirAsia’s broad range of travel and lifestyle benefits. Through this collaboration, B Infinite members can now earn and redeem BPoints whether they’re shopping for daily essentials or planning their next getaway. We look forward to making everyday experiences more rewarding for everyone.”