AirAsia has enhanced its policy to restrict the usage and charging of power banks onboard all flights, effective 1 April 2025. These measures align with global aviation safety standards to reduce the risk of battery-related incidents during flights.

Guests are encouraged to ensure their power banks comply with the airline’s policy before arriving at the airport to facilitate a smooth check-in and boarding process. Guests may only carry power banks that do not exceed 100 watt-hours (Wh) or 20,000 milliampere-hours (mAh). Power banks between 100Wh and 160Wh require airline approval at the check-in counter.

For safety reasons:

Power banks must be stored in the seat pocket or under the seat.

Power banks are prohibited in the overhead compartment.

Power banks are prohibited from being used throughout the flight.

Power banks are prohibited from charging other portable electronic devices throughout the flight.

Power banks are prohibited in checked-in baggage and must be carried in the cabin.

To ensure compliance, AirAsia will display safety reminders at check-in counters, and reinforce the policy through boarding and in-flight announcements. AirAsia remains fully committed to upholding the highest safety standards aligning with industry best practices to protect guests, crew, and aircraft from potential risks.

The airline appreciates the cooperation of all guests in adhering to these enhanced requirements as part of its continuous efforts to provide a safer and more comfortable journey for everyone.