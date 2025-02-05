Abercrombie & Kent Travel Group (AKTG) announces the appointment of Debra Fox as Managing Director for AKTG, UK and APAC, effective April 2025. This strategic move aligns with AKTG’s ongoing global expansion and commitment to providing exceptional travel experiences in key markets.

Fox, who has served as Managing Director for AKTG’s APAC region from Melbourne since 2022, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to her expanded role. Her leadership was instrumental in navigating the challenges of the post-pandemic travel industry and strengthening AKTG’s presence in the APAC market.

AKTG CEO Cristina Levis commented on the appointment “Debra’s deep understanding of both the UK and APAC markets, coupled with her exceptional leadership skills, makes her the ideal candidate to drive our growth and expansion strategies in these key regions”.

Fox’s move to the UK marks a return for the seasoned travel professional, who previously held leadership positions with a footprint in the UK. Her extensive knowledge of the travel landscape and trade, combined with her recent experience in the dynamic APAC market, will be invaluable in fostering collaboration and innovation across both regions.

“I am honoured to take on this expanded role and excited to lead the talented teams in both the UK and APAC”, said Fox. “I look forward to leveraging my experience and insights to further strengthen AKTG’s position as a global leader in luxury travel.”