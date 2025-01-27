Akasa Air ramped up its connectivity to Prayagraj with special flights from four Indian cities in addition to its daily direct services from Mumbai and Delhi to cater to the increased travel demand during the Maha Kumbh 2025. Between January 27th, 2025, and February 28th, 2025, Akasa Air will operate daily flights connecting Prayagraj with Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru via Delhi. Additionally, between January 28th, 2025, and February 26th, 2025, the airline will operate special direct flights connecting Ahmedabad and Bengaluru with Prayagraj, offering enhanced capacity and choices for travellers across the country. Bookings for special flights are now open on Akasa Air’s website www.akasaair.com, Android and iOS app and through multiple leading OTAs.

Akasa Air commenced operations from Prayagraj in May 2024. The Mahakumbh is one of the most revered spiritual gatherings that draws pilgrims from diverse backgrounds and all corners of the world. These special and conveniently timed flights will foster accessibility to the event and reflects Akasa’s dedication towards supporting the nation’s cultural vitality.

Commenting on the announcement Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air said: “The Mahakumbh is one of the largest spiritual events in the world, and we understand the significance it holds for pilgrims. We are delighted to be able to support the movement of millions of devotees and bind the country together through enhanced, reliable and affordable travel options. The gathering will also provide boost to the local economy in Prayagraj and these additional flights will further provide impetus to this growth. We look forward to hosting travellers, and hope they enjoy the Akasa experience.”

Akasa Air’s consistent on-time leadership, operational efficiencies and extremely positive customer feedback have made it a preferred carrier in India, serving over 14 million passengers since its launch in August 2022. Akasa Air currently connects with 22 domestic and five international cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Port Blair, Ayodhya, Gwalior, Srinagar, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Doha (Qatar), Jeddah, Riyadh (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), Abu Dhabi (UAE) and Kuwait City (Kuwait).

Flight schedule:

Flt. Number From City

(Airport) Departure Time Arrival Time Via Departure Time Arrival Time Flt. Number To City (Airport) Frequency 27th January 2025- 28th February 2025 (Via Delhi) QP 1807 Pune 07:30hrs 09:45hrs Delhi 10:50hrs 12:15hrs QP 1807 Prayagraj Daily QP 1808 Prayagraj 12:50hrs 14:20hrs Delhi 15:00hrs 17:15hrs QP 1808 Pune Daily QP 1405 Hyderabad 05:50hrs 08:10hrs Delhi 10:50hrs 12:15hrs QP 1807 Prayagraj Daily QP 1808 Prayagraj 12:50hrs 14:20hrs Delhi 20:50hrs 23:05hrs QP 1409 Hyderabad Daily QP 1359 Bengaluru 05:00hrs 07:50hrs Delhi 10:50hrs 12:15hrs QP 1807 Prayagraj Daily QP 1145 Ahmedabad 05:40hrs 07:20hrs Delhi 10:50hrs 12:15hrs QP 1807 Prayagraj Daily QP 1808 Prayagraj 12:50hrs 14:20hrs Delhi 18:40hrs 20:20hrs QP 1334 Ahmedabad Daily QP 1808 Prayagraj 12:50hrs 14:20hrs Delhi 19:45hrs 22:30hrs QP 1630 Goa Daily