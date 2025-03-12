Akasa Air celebrates Holi with up to 15% off on flights across domestic and international routes

Akasa Air, India’s fastest-growing airline, announces its Holi Sale, offering exciting discounts on fares across its domestic and international network. This limited-time sale is the perfect opportunity to plan upcoming travel with affordable fares while enjoying Akasa Air’s signature warm service and comfortable flying experience. Bookings can be made through all channels, including the Akasa Air website – www.akasaair.com, mobile app, and authorized travel partners.

During the offer period, customers can enjoy:

All-inclusive (one-way) fares starting from INR 1499 for domestic routes

Up to 15% on Saver & Flexi base fares across all domestic and international routes • Use promo code HOLI15 for discounts on international bookings

Discount of flat 15% on seat selection for domestic and international flight bookings

The sale is valid for ‘Saver’ and ‘Flexi’ fares on bookings made between 10th March 2025 and 13th March 2025 for travel starting from 17th March 2025. It applies to non-stop and through flights across Akasa Air’s network and covers both one-way and round-trip tickets, with a minimum advance purchase of seven days.

This Holi Sale reflects Akasa Air’s commitment to making air travel affordable, seamless, and comfortable. Whether planning to travel for festivities, vacation or a trip back home this sale ensures that customers can fly into festivities without exceeding their budget.