Akasa Air, India’s fastest-growing airline, commenced operations from Darbhanga, marking its entry into Bihar. The airline will operate daily through-flights between Hyderabad and Darbhanga via Delhi, with no change of aircraft required at Delhi. This new route enhances connectivity between the tourist hub and two major metro cities.

The inaugural flight was flagged off by the Honourable Minister of Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu in the presence of Akasa Air’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Vinay Dube and his team at a ceremony held at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. The event was also graced by senior government officials and the leadership of Delhi International Airport Limited. The maiden flight departed from Delhi at 0900 hrs. and arrived at Darbhanga Airport at 1055 hrs today.

An event held at Darbhanga Airport commemorated Akasa’s maiden flight from the city with Akasa team members and airport authorities, celebrating the first flight to Delhi at 1130 hrs.

Darbhanga becomes the 28th destination added to Akasa Air’s expanding network, reinforcing the airline’s commitment to enhancing air connectivity from metro to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities across the country.

Vinay Dube, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air, said: “We are thankful to the Honourable Minister of Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu-ji, for his support on this momentous occasion as we successfully launch our inaugural flight to Bihar. The launch of our operations in Darbhanga is a proud moment for Akasa Air as we continue to expand our network and provide enhanced connectivity across India. This addition reflects our commitment to strengthening regional air travel and unlocking new opportunities for economic and social growth in Bihar. We look forward to serving the people of Darbhanga with our customer centric and efficient services.”

Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, added: “At Akasa Air, our goal is to provide seamless connectivity between metro and emerging cities, ensuring that passengers have access to affordable and reliable air travel. With the addition of Darbhanga to our network, we are proud to enhance connectivity to Bihar, a region with significant economic and cultural importance. This expansion aligns with our commitment to strengthening India’s aviation landscape by offering world-class service, convenience, and an unparalleled flying experience.”

Flight schedule: