Akasa Air’s Student Discount aims to provide an affordable option while offering enhanced flexibility and convenience. Travel can often be a significant expense for students, whether they are commuting between home and campus, heading to new cities for internships, or attending educational conferences.

Key highlights of the offer are:

Cost savings: A 7% discount on Akasa Air’s domestic “ Saver ” fares

A 7% discount on Akasa Air’s domestic “ ” fares Generous baggage allowance: Students who book direct domestic flights under Student Discount are eligible for a 15 kg check-in baggage limit plus an extra allowance of 10 kg upon displaying their Student ID card at the check-in counter – at no extra cost. This significantly reduces the need for students to pay for excess baggage

Students who book direct domestic flights under Student Discount are eligible for a 15 kg check-in baggage limit plus an extra allowance of 10 kg upon displaying their Student ID card at the check-in counter – at no extra cost. This significantly reduces the need for students to pay for excess baggage Convenience and flexibility: The offer applies to both, domestic one-way and return flights, making it easier for students to plan their trips

For many students, air travel symbolizes independence and opportunity. By making flights more affordable and accommodating their needs, Akasa Air supports students in exploring new horizons, and staying connected with family and friends.

Akasa Air’s empathetic and youthful personality, employee-friendly culture, customer-service philosophy, and tech-led approach have made it the airline of choice for millions of customers. Since its inception, Akasa Air has redefined flying in India with its multiple industry-first and customer-friendly offerings. Its brand-new fleet provides ample legroom and enhanced comfort and comes with USB ports in a majority of aircraft, allowing passengers to charge their gadgets and devices on the go. Café Akasa, the airline’s onboard meal service offers an assortment of healthy and delectable meals, including festive menus and industry-first options such as Kombucha, to offer customers an indulgent gourmet experience in the skies. Pets on Akasa allows customers to travel with their pets in the cabin or to carry them in cargo, based on their weight. Akasa Air offers over 25+ ancillary products to deliver on its promise of exceptional customer service such as Akasa GetEarly, Seat & Meal Deal, Extra Seat and Akasa Holidays which offer personalization that is second to none. Consistently enhancing the cabin experience for its customers, Akasa has launched several industry-firsts such as SkyScore by Akasa, SkyLights and QuietFlights. Akasa Air has introduced its safety instruction card and onboard menu card in Braille for people with visual impairment.

Akasa Air’s consistent on-time leadership, operational efficiencies and extremely positive customer feedback have made it a preferred carrier in India, serving over 15 million passengers since its launch in August 2022. Akasa Air currently connects with 22 domestic and five international cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Port Blair, Ayodhya, Gwalior, Srinagar, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Doha (Qatar), Jeddah, Riyadh (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), Abu Dhabi (UAE) and Kuwait City (Kuwait).