Akasa Air, India’s fastest-growing airline received delivery of its 27th aircraft, continuing its unprecedented expansion trajectory. The first leg of the delivery flight commenced from Seattle, USA, to Keflavik, Iceland, and concluded with the final leg from Larnaca, Cyprus, to Bengaluru, India. Bearing registration number VT-YBD, the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft arrived at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on 29 January 2025.

Commenting on the occasion, Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO, Akasa Air said: “At Akasa, our vision is to build an airline that transcends generations, while offering an experience that is rooted in trust, comfort, and reliability. Every addition to our fleet further cements our path to becoming one of the top 30 airlines by the turn of this decade and strengthens our ability to connect people, places and cultures across India and beyond.

We are delighted to welcome our 27th aircraft within a span of 30 months of commencing operations. Akasa’s unmatched growth exemplifies the potential that India holds as an aviation market, and we are excited at the prospect of becoming the airline that supports the nation to soar ever higher in the skies.”

With a steadfast focus on growth, service excellence, and employee centricity, Akasa Air is dedicated to transforming the aviation landscape by making air travel increasingly accessible for a larger number of Indians through reliable operations and category redefining offerings at affordable fares. Akasa is home to a diverse workforce of over 4000 employees. As it expands, it remains committed to creating some of the industry’s most exciting career growth opportunities for pilots, cabin crew, engineers, and other aviation professionals, fostering a strong and sustainable future for all.

Akasa Air has registered unmatched growth since its inception in August 2022. In 2021, Akasa Air placed its initial order of 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, which was followed by an order of four Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in June 2023. In January 2024, the airline placed another landmark order of 150 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, becoming the first Indian airline to reach an order book of 226 aircraft within 17 months of commencing operations.

The airline has now taken delivery of 27 aircraft and is on track to receive deliveries of another 199 aircraft over the next seven years. Moreover, the 737 MAX family provides greater range and fuel efficiency, reducing fuel use and carbon emissions by 20% compared to those it replaces, reinforcing the airline’s commitment to sustainability. In addition, the 737 MAX is a quieter airplane with a 40% smaller noise footprint than replacement airplanes.

Akasa Air’s consistent on-time leadership, operational efficiencies and extremely positive customer feedback have made it a preferred carrier in India, serving over 15 million passengers since its launch in August 2022. Akasa Air currently connects with 22 domestic and five international cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Port Blair, Ayodhya, Gwalior, Srinagar, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Doha (Qatar), Jeddah, Riyadh (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), Abu Dhabi (UAE) and Kuwait City (Kuwait).