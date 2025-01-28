The season of love is fast approaching and this Valentine’s Day, Al Habtoor City is pulling out all the stops to ensure couples and singles can celebrate love in all its forms across two iconic hotels. Romance will be in the air and guests can expect to savour moments to memorable within the timeless elegance of Al Habtoor Palace and the bold, contemporary vibes of V Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton. Nestled on the picturesque Dubai Water Canal, Al Habtoor City is renowned for its world-class hospitality, fine dining and luxurious experiences – making it the perfect backdrop for a romantic escape, an unforgettable dinner or a glamorous evening out with that special someone.

Al Habtoor Palace

Exquisite evenings of taste and elegance await at Al Habtoor Palace. The opulent hotel, located in the heart of Al Habtoor City on the banks of the Dubai Water Canal, offers a truly regal experience with its Beaux-Arts-inspired design and exceptional service. During the quintessential season of love, guests can indulge in refined dining experiences, including Valentine’s themed dinners and gourmet feasts, all set against the backdrop of this luxurious palace, making it the perfect destination for a sophisticated date night with your loved one.

Valentines Dinner “Flame of Romance” at World Cut Steakhouse

Make your way to World Cut Steakhouse this Valentine’s Day where a luxurious four-course menu bursting with flavour awaits. The mouthwatering menu is sure to elevate your evening of romance, featuring a special amuse-bouche, yellowfin tuna tartare with caviar soy ginger dressing, signature Queensland grain-fed beef tenderloin with foie gras, truffle, and pavé potato, and a delightful strawberry white chocolate mousse with almond shortbread and rose honey ice cream. With an ambience that exudes sophistication and a menu that has been carefully curated to please the palate and the soul, this will be a feast to remember.

When: Friday, February 14th from 6:30pm onwards

Where: World Cut Steakhouse

Offer: 4-course set menu

Price: AED995 per couple inclusive of a bottle of grape and two glasses of bubbly on arrival

Valentines Dinner at BQ French Kitchen & Bar

Immerse yourself in the romance of a Parisian evening this Valentine’s Day at BQ French Kitchen & Bar. As the venue comes alive with romance filling the air, indulge in an exquisite menu inspired by French elegance, featuring foie gras terrine with mango chutney, Mediterranean sea bass with artichoke purée, and a decadent chocolate cherry dessert with strawberry basil ice cream. During this special night of extravagance, let the flavours of love whisk you away to the Champs-Élysées while the talented chefs lead you on a journey of culinary discovery.

When: Friday, February 14th from 6:30pm onwards

Where: BQ French Kitchen & Bar

Offer: 3-course set menu

Price: AED495 per couple inclusive of soft beverages; AED595 per couple inclusive of a bottle of grape and two glasses of bubbly

Forever Queen Singles Party at Champagne Lounge

Just because it’s Valentine’s Day, doesn’t mean the singles should be left out. Champagne Lounge has the perfect thing for all those lone wolves looking for love as it hosts a curated soiree featuring expert mixologist creations and chef’s special canapés. This is your chance to celebrate yourself while indulging in a night of flavour, fun, and new connections.

When: Friday, February 14th from 8:00pm to 11:00pm

Where: Champagne Lounge

Offer: Free flowing fine beverages and canapés plus two complimentary speciality beverages for all ladies

Price: AED149 per person for ladies; AED299 per person for gents

Couple’s Retreat at Silk Spa

Allowing yourself to be engulfed in the ultimate level of bliss with a romantic escape at Silk Spa this Valentine’s Day. The exclusive Couple’s Retreat gives couples the opportunity to unwind together with a relaxing 60-minute massage, followed by a serene 30-minute bubble bath, perfectly complemented by a glass of sparkling non-alcoholic drink and a selection of decadent chocolates. This luxurious experience is designed to create unforgettable moments of rejuvenation and connection with your loved one, bringing you closer together during this special time.

When: Available from February 1st to 28th

Where: Silk Spa

Offer: 1-hour couple’s massage and 30-minute bubble bath plus a glass of sparkling soft grape and a selection of chocolate

Price: AED990 per couple

Love Your Skin at Silk Spa

This Valentine’s Day, give yourself the gift you deserve and take a moment to treat yourself with the Love Your Skin offer at Silk Spa. Featuring an indulgent 90-minute Prestige Collagen Facial, focused on self-love and rejuvenation, this advanced treatment restores your skin’s youthful radiance, boosts elasticity and smooths fine lines for a visibly glowing complexion. It’s the perfect way to prioritise your wellbeing and give your skin the care it truly deserves.

When: Available from February 1st to 28th

Where: Silk Spa

Offer: 90-minutes Prestige Collagen Facial

Price: AED840 per person

V Hotel Dubai

Chill at V Hotel Dubai and immerse yourself in the aura of the romantic time of year while tucking into mouthwatering cuisine and enjoy a series of unforgettable experiences. This retrofuturistic hotel, offering stunning views of the Dubai Water Canal and the iconic La Perle show, sets the perfect scene for celebrating the season. Hosting a special Valentine’s themed dinner at ZOCO, V Hotel Dubai is the ideal place to embrace the essence of love with style and flavour.

Valentines Dinner “Feliz día de San Valentín” at ZOCO

Escape to a night of bold romance with a chef-curated Mexican menu crafted just for Valentine’s Day. Savour mouthwatering prawn tostadas and slow-braised beef ribs with tomatillo sauce, before ending the evening on a decadent note with a luscious strawberry white chocolate mousse. As the night progresses and you share moments to remember, let the vibrant flavours and intimate vibes whisk you away to a fiesta of love.

When: February 14th from 6:30pm onwards

Where: ZOCO

Offer: 3-course set menu

Price: AED395 per couple inclusive of soft beverages; AED495 per couple inclusive of a bottle of grape and two glasses of bubbly