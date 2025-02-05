Al Habtoor City Hotels Collection, a symbol of luxury hospitality in Dubai, successfully participated in OTM Mumbai 2025, where it highlighted its exceptional range of world-class accommodations and experiences. Held from January 30 to February 1 at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, the event served as the perfect platform for Al Habtoor Hotel to connect with travel professionals displaying its latest offerings in grandeur, hospitality and personalized services.

With an unparalleled portfolio of premium properties, Al Habtoor City Hotels Collection—comprising Al Habtoor Palace Dubai, Preferred Hotels & Resorts ; V Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton; and Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City—reinforced its commitment to excellence by blending tradition with modernity. Visitors to the Al Habtoor City Hotels Collection booth explored bespoke experiences, including fine dining, wellness retreats, unique cityscapes, and elegant waterfront stays.

Speaking about the successful participation, Soufiane El Allam, Complex Commercial Director, Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection said, “OTM 2025 was an incredible opportunity to engage with the Indian travel market and we were thrilled with the enthusiastic response. As Dubai remains a leading travel destination for Indian travellers, we look forward to continuing to provide unmatched hospitality experiences tailored to their expectations.”

Al Habtoor City Hotels Collection’s presence at OTM 2025 underscored its dedication to strengthening ties with the Indian market, catering to travellers seeking opulence and comfort in the heart of Dubai.