Alaminos Sky Garden to boost tourism into Philippine region of Northern Luzon

The flagship development is located in the northern province of Pangasinan

Attractions
Philippines

President Ferdinand R Marcos Jnr led the ground-breaking for the PHP249.8-million Sky Garden project in Alaminos City, Pangasinan on Friday, 23rd May.

This initiative is a flagship development that is expected to boost the tourism landscape of the Northern Philippines whilst generating employment for residents of local communities. 

A potential game-changer for the Philippine tourism sector, the Sky Garden is envisioned as a modern green space featuring elevated gardens, panoramic viewing decks, interactive zones, walkways, and retail spaces designed to attract both local and foreign tourists.

According to the President: “This isn’t just a garden; it’s a symbol of growth and collaboration. The Sky Garden is a collaboration among the local government of Alaminos City, Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA), and the Department of Tourism (DOT). One of the features of the Sky Garden is that it is for the whole family. Gen-Z may do vlogs and My-Day posts here; while, for their parents, there is the elevated garden. But we need to make sure they will not have a hard time climbing the area so they can enjoy this attraction.”

A necessary economic boost

Marcos further underscored the Sky Garden's role in strengthening local economic, environmental, and social systems, noting that it is expected to generate around 200 jobs and improve the livelihood of about 30 local concessionaires.

He said: “Tourism uplifts rural economies. It supports farmers, fisherfolk, souvenir vendors, hotels, and the transport sector. We envision the Sky Garden as a magnet for more visitors and a source of jobs for residents.”

The project is seen as a dynamic space for relaxation, social interaction, and sustainable urban biodiversity conservation.

Designed to be inclusive, it will offer opportunities to local entrepreneurs to set up cafés, souvenir shops, and eco-tours, while supporting nearby attractions like the Hundred Islands National Park and the eight-hectare Mangrove Eco-Park.

