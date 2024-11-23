Keeping loved ones of the bride and groom engaged at their dream wedding destination is a task that every hotel, resort, homestay or five-star hotel needs to master. After all, weddings need to done right for hospitality players because they offer a lucrative, additional revenue stream for the owners. For hotel staff, manually planning and coordinating every little detail for medium to large-format weddings can leave room for errors and overlaps.

STAAH offers an effective solution to keep both guests and hotel owners happy this wedding season! Its customised vouchers are a game-changer for the hospitality industry and a powerful tool to build brand loyalty and expand guest reach.

Here’s everything you need to know about vouchers:

What are vouchers?

These are prepaid certificates that guests can redeem either themselves or gift to their loved ones by indulging in overnight stays, spa services, or even dining experiences. For guests, these offer the flexibility to experiences and services at the property and for hoteliers, these provide an upfront revenue.

How hoteliers can increase revenue through vouchers?

Personalisation is the key word when it comes to vouchers. Hoteliers can match the personal tastes of their wedding guests through a variety of vouchers. From spa packages to wine tastings and adventure tours, customised vouchers are more likely to be purchased and redeemed.

Hoteliers can even use vouchers as part of their loyalty programmes or as incentives for guests. Their word-of-mouth referrals will increase your voucher usage and encourage more guests to engage with your property. Hoteliers cab also think creatively and partner with local vendors for different guests experiences to enhance the value of vouchers.

Weddings are the ideal ‘special occasion’ to promote and spread the word about vouchers because during these gatherings, both gift-giving and keeping the wedding party engaged are a top priority for the organisers.

Weddings and Vouchers

The wedding season creates high demand for meaningful, memorable gifts. STAAH’s voucher system allows hotels to offer newlyweds unique experiences—from honeymoon packages to fine dining vouchers—that friends and family can gift. Custom branding these vouchers is a great way to personalise the experience for the couple as well as for all who are a part of the celebrations. Couples have the flexibility to redeem their vouchers at their convenience, making them a practical yet indulgent gift choice.

STAAH’s straightforward and highly customisable platform helps hotels promote their vouchers through multiple channels and allows hoteliers to set specific promotions, encourage up-selling, and create seasonal campaigns that drive both immediate and future bookings. Due to its easy-to-use setup, hoteliers can launch their gift shop, set promotions, and analyse voucher performance to optimise campaigns.

By offering diverse gifting options, hotels build customer loyalty and attract a wider audience, positioning them for greater success during peak seasons.