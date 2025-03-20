Global hospitality technology firm STAAH signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Clarks Hotels & Resorts in New Delhi during the state visit of New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

The signing held at ITC Maurya in Delhi is seen as a significant step toward advancing technology adoption in India’s tourism and hospitality sector.

At the same time, this collaboration underscores New Zealand’s growing influence in technology-driven service industries and its capability to support large-scale hospitality businesses worldwide.

Luxon said of the partnership: “While cricket remains a strong cultural connection between India and New Zealand, there are several other areas where both countries can collaborate and build meaningful partnerships. Technology and hospitality are two such sectors with immense potential to drive growth. We look forward to unlocking new possibilities that drive innovation, economic expansion, and shared prosperity for both our countries.”

The Prime Minister was accompanied on this trip by more than 80 NZ officials and business leaders as the visit aimed to strengthen economic ties and foster business collaborations between the two nations.

In the name of digital transformation

For both parties, this strategic alliance marks an important milestone in New Zealand-India business relations, reinforcing the role of technology in driving innovation and excellence in the hospitality sector.

STAAH director Tarun Joukani remarked that he was delighted to sign the MoU, which reflects the accelerating digital transformation of India’s tourism and hospitality sectors.

Joukani said: “This presents new growth opportunities for New Zealand-based companies. India’s hospitality industry is one of the fastest-growing in the world, attracting significant investment in technology to enhance hotel operations and guest experiences. The adoption of cloud-based distribution and revenue management solutions is becoming essential for luxury and heritage properties to remain competitive, and STAAH is at the forefront of this evolution.”

The Clarks Hotels & Resorts managing director Aryavir Kumar responded with: “At The Clarks Hotels & Resorts, we are committed to delivering world-class hospitality while preserving India’s rich cultural heritage. Partnering with STAAH enables us to integrate cutting-edge technology into our operations, further elevating the luxury hospitality experience for our guests. This collaboration will enhance our operational efficiency and guest engagement, strengthening our position in the industry.”