In a thrilling new chapter for luxury living, Aman has unveiled its first branded residences on the African continent. Introducing Aman Residences, Amanjena – a limited collection of exceptional private homes set within the palatial grounds of the renowned Amanjena resort, just outside Marrakech. Since its opening in 2000, Amanjena has been a serene sanctuary designed by Ed Tuttle. Its rose-hued oasis has drawn guests seeking peace and seclusion. Now, for the first time, Amanjena offers residences that provide an abundance of space and privacy while being less than 20 minutes from Marrakech Menara Airport and the UNESCO-protected walls of the fabled Red City. This new development offers a unique opportunity to own a home in one of the most beautiful corners of the world. Nestled within lush gardens shaded by olive groves and palms, the three- to six-bedroom villas are designed with elegance and harmony. Inspired by traditional Moorish architecture, each residence features handcrafted details and a dusky design palette with accents of lime-washed oak, stone, and patinated bronze. Honed travertine tiles and Tadelakt plaster walls complement the interplay of light and shadow created by floating screens, evoking the mystery of North Africa. Perfectly suited to Morocco’s balmy climate, indoor spaces flow seamlessly onto terraces and roof gardens via pools and courtyards. These homes offer awe-inspiring views of the rolling fairways of Amelkis Championship Golf Course or the High Atlas Mountains. Owners can choose from three villa layouts, ranging from 1530 to 2260 square metres, all with private gardens, swimming pools, and staff accommodation. Vlad Doronin, Chairman and CEO of Aman Group, shared his excitement about the project: “Aman Residences, Amanjena will exemplify the brand’s DNA. Defined by space, privacy, intuitive service, world-class amenities, and an exceptional location, each residence offers an exclusive opportunity to make the Aman way of life a permanent reality. Set in one of the most spectacular corners of the world, these private homes illustrate Aman’s commitment to the destination, offering our loyal followers an invitation-only chance to own at one of our most iconic sanctuaries.”Aman’s journey into branded residences began in 1988 at Amanpuri, setting a new benchmark for fully serviced living. Since then, Aman has expanded this concept, offering urban and resort residences in some of the world’s most remarkable locations. Today, Aman’s collection spans 13 branded residence destinations, with projects underway in iconic locations such as Beverly Hills, the Maldives, and Dubai, as well as existing properties like Amankila and Amanjiwo in Indonesia and Amangiri in Utah. Aman Residences, Amanjena is a collaboration with O Capital Group, a renowned Moroccan company with African foundations and international reach. In 2000, Othman Benjelloun, Chairman of O Capital Group, partnered with Aman to build one of Morocco’s architectural jewels. Now, Aman Residences, Amanjena will bring Moroccan charm, culture, and architectural heritage to the forefront once again. Construction of Aman Residences, Amanjena is now underway. For sales enquiries, contact residences@aman.com. This is your chance to immerse yourself in the unparalleled luxury of Aman living, in one of the world’s most enchanting locations.