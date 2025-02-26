Building on the success of their luxurious “Adventures on the Water,” Aman New York is now offering a remarkable winter escape that promises to be just as memorable. Introducing “Adventures on the Slopes,” this unique experience combines the thrill of skiing with the serenity of the urban sanctuary that is Aman New York.In collaboration with Windham Mountain Club, a premier public-private destination in the Catskills, guests can look forward to skiing on pristine, uncrowded slopes that cover 1,200 alpine acres and rise to an elevation of 3,100 feet. This exclusive experience includes access to all members-only areas and amenities, ensuring a seamless and luxurious adventure both on and off the slopes.A highlight of the excursion is a mid-mountain lunch at Cin Cin!, the members-only restaurant at Windham Mountain Club. Here, guests can savour exquisite Italian cuisine while enjoying breathtaking views of the Catskill Mountains. The experience is elevated further with the presence of a dedicated Aman New York butler, ensuring every detail is taken care of.Fashion is an integral part of the experience, with Aman Essentials’ cashmere collection providing timeless design and warmth. Fusalp ski helmets offer both style and functionality. Guests can also indulge in a personalised, in-suite fitting experience with Fusalp, featuring pants, jackets, base layers, and gloves crafted from premium materials and designed for a perfect fit.Designed to immerse guests in the best of Manhattan and the beauty of upstate New York’s winter landscape, “Adventures on the Slopes” exemplifies Aman New York’s commitment to providing transformative and personalised experiences paired with unparalleled service.“Adventures on the Slopes” begins at $20,000 for two guests and $35,000 for four guests. This unique offering is sure to create lasting memories as guests enjoy the perfect blend of luxury, adventure, and natural beauty. Whether you’re an avid skier or simply looking for a new way to experience winter, Aman New York’s latest offering promises to be an extraordinary escape. Embark on an unparalleled winter adventure and discover the perfect harmony of skiing and serene urban luxury with Aman New York’s “Adventures on the Slopes.”