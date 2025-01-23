American Express and Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer celebrate 25 years of partnership by offering exclusive limited-time rewards for new and existing American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card Members.

These rewards are designed to elevate their travel experiences.

As part of this milestone, new and existing KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card Members can accelerate their journey toward attaining KrisFlyer Elite Gold membership.

With this limited-time reward, which starts 1st February and ends 31st July, they can now attain this membership by spending S$16,000 on eligible everyday purchases like groceries, travel accommodation, dining and more, including a minimum of S$6,000 on eligible Singapore Airlines and Scoot flights.

More in store

In addition, the first 250 KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card members who spend S$16,000 including a minimum of S$6,000 on eligible Singapore Airlines and Scoot flights will receive a S$150 eCapitaVoucher.

The first 250 KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card Members who spend S$20,000 or more with at least S$6,000 on eligible Singapore Airlines and Scoot flights will receive a 28-inch Samsonite luggage.

Card Members who are eligible for the luggage will not be eligible for the eCapitaVoucher.

American Express’ country manager in Singapore Marlin Brown said: “Our Card Members are avid travellers. The accelerator programme allows a fast track to KrisFlyer Elite Gold membership. This will not only bring more convenience, but also peace of mind when they are exploring and enjoying new experiences on one of the best airlines in the world.”

KrisFlyer Elite Gold members can enjoy benefits such as priority check-in, priority boarding, priority baggage handling, extra check-in baggage allowance, access to over 1,000 airport lounges, accelerated upgrade to higher membership tiers with selected hotel loyalty programmes and more.