Amex GBT and Delta Air Lines reinforce long-term partnership

American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT) and Delta Air Lines have announced an extension of their long-term strategic partnership. This multi-year extended partnership reinforces the strategic alignment between the two companies to provide enhanced value, seamless travel experiences and cutting-edge NDC solutions for corporate customers and travelers, through access to Delta Air Lines content and Amex GBT’s industry-leading travel marketplace. The agreement also covers access to the content of Delta Air Lines’ joint venture partners Aeromexico, LATAM Airlines, Korean Air, Virgin Atlantic, Air France and KLM.

Rajiv Ahluwalia, Chief Revenue Officer at Amex GBT, said: “This partnership allows us to reimagine the corporate travel experience. It reinforces our mission to deliver maximum choice, value and experiences to corporate customers and travelers – by providing access within our marketplace to the most comprehensive and competitive content from the world’s best travel suppliers, through innovative shopping displays and offers.”

“Delta has a long history of partnership with Amex GBT and the TMC community, that underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled service and innovative solutions for our corporate customers,” said Bob Somers, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Delta. “Together, we are poised to build on this partnership to further define corporate travel excellence with seamless access to Delta’s premium products and services.”

The agreement strengthens alignment between the companies’ operations, sales and marketing teams, to transform customer service. Travelers will be able choose from Delta’s range of branded fares when shopping and booking, seamlessly in one display in Amex GBT’s booking channels. Amex GBT and Delta will continue working together to roll out NDC via the GDSs to provide even better shopping and servicing experiences, at scale.

This partnership amplifies the companies’ combined commitment to providing corporate customers with the most compelling travel content, delivered through modern retailing capabilities.