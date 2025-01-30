ANA HOLDINGS INC through its corporate venture capital (CVC) fund “ANA Future Frontier Fund L.P.”, announced its investment in BlueWX Co. Ltd. (BlueWX), a startup company that provides highly accurate weather forecasting services, leveraging advanced technology to enhance safety and efficiency across various industries.

BlueWX, in partnership with Keio University and ANA HD, has developed a cutting-edge turbulence prediction model to enhance the future of air travel. This innovative model, already successfully tested within the ANA Group, offers significantly improved accuracy compared to conventional methods. By proactively predicting turbulence, BlueWX’s technology empowers airlines to optimize flight routes, leading to increased operational safety, reduced fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, and cost savings.

This investment reinforces the commitment to BlueWX’s growth and the advancement of aviation safety business. ANA’s operational expertise and real-world data will further refine BlueWX’s turbulence prediction technology, paving the way for its global adoption by airlines. This collaboration positions BlueWX to further innovate and expand its weather forecasting capabilities beyond turbulence, ultimately enhancing safety and efficiency across all mode of transportation.

