All Nippon Airways (ANA) launched its newly redesigned international website on 15 April, enhancing functionality and design. The revamped Japanese version is scheduled to launch on 29 May. Designed to offer a more convenient and user-friendly experience, the updates focus on seat availability and reservations, to address customer needs. Domestic flights departing on or after May 19, 2026, can be booked through the updated website.

“ANA strives to provide a five star experience for our customers throughout their travel journey, and this redesign reflects our ongoing commitment to putting customers first,” said Keiji Omae, Executive Vice President, Customer Experience of ANA. “By listening to feedback and analyzing how travelers interact with our platforms, we’ve created a more intuitive and personalized experience that allows customers to access what they need faster and with greater ease.”.

ANA aims to provide a highly satisfying and accessible website experience for all users. The website features a universal design that ensures ease of navigation across a variety of essential tasks, including travel planning, itinerary searches, new bookings and modifications, weather-related updates and check-in completion.

ANA remains committed to continuously enhancing the website to improve customer convenience, service quality and overall user experience.

(1) Easier to find your way to all the information you want

Flight and fare information is easy to see, and you can also sort and filter your search. Availability is made more convenient with the ability to search by departure and arrival time, transit point, and fare type. The confirmation window displays fares for each itinerary in an easy-to-read format, and filter and sort functions make it even easier to find the itinerary that best suits your needs.

(2) Clearer layout and easier user experience

The design is the same for both domestic and international flights. We have redesigned the reservation pages on a variety of devices, including PCs and smartphones, to make them more user-friendly than ever.

You can search for itineraries and if you find one you like, you can save it as a plan. If you are busy, you can save the itinerary and revisit it later at your convenience. You can also compare itineraries, share itineraries with your friends and family, and discuss your travel plans with them.

(3) Get the information you need immediately

You can now check the latest departure and arrival times on the Availability and Booking Confirmation window. This allows you to purchase airline tickets with even greater confidence.

(4) Greater access to information on the things that interest you

When you search for a flight, you can check the information you want, such as seat maps and various services. Previously, you could only check seat availability in advance only for international flights, but now you can do the same for domestic flights. (*The Website for Domestic flights will be renewed on May 29.)