ANA to Unveil New Global Wine Selection

All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan's largest 5-Star airline for 12 consecutive years, will introduce a renewed wine selection on its international flights beginning in December 2025.

The new collection has been available in the "ANA LOUNGE" for international flights and the "ANA SUITE LOUNGE" for both international and domestic flights since September 2025. The 82-bottle lineup was curated from a global pool of more than 1,000 submissions2. ANA's wine specialists, in consultation with members of THE CONNOISSEURS3, led the selection process.

"Working alongside ANA's wine specialists and members of THE CONNOISSEURS, we meticulously evaluated over 1,000 global wine submissions to narrow the choice down to 82 highly-rated wines," said Tomoji Ishii, executive vice president, Customer Experience Management at ANA. "We hope our new wines will make the customer experience in the sky unforgettable and impressive."

The collection features carefully chosen wines from around the world, including Europe, especially France, North and South America, Oceania, South Africa and Japan. Each wine was chosen to complement meals served on board and in the lounges.

International First Class passengers will be offered a premium selection, including the champagne, "KRUG", cherished by customers since the launch of our international flights in 1986. The selection also includes high-end bottles such as the Second Growth Bordeaux, "Château Léoville Barton", from Médoc, France, and other premium wines. Please refer to the appendix for the list of wine selections and where they are served.

The collection was guided by renowned sommeliers from The Connoisseurs: Olivier Poussier, who was named World's Best Sommelier in 2000, and Satoru Mori, a Japanese sommelier and 2022 recipient of the Medal with Yellow Ribbon.