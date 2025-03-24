Anantara Koh Yao Yai Resort & Villas, a luxury island hideaway in Southern Thailand’s Phang Nga Bay, has been named one of the world’s 100 most exciting destinations to visit right now by TIME.

The annual list, unveiled in this month’s issue, is made of up one-of-a-kind spots and experiences as nominated by TIME’s network of correspondents and contributors around the world. The 2025 issue comprises a highly curated collection of hotels, cruises, restaurants, attractions, museums, parks and more. Only 54 places to stay made the list, with Anantara Koh Yao Yai Resort & Villas being the only resort in Thailand, and one of only nine in Asia.

Opening its doors just over a year ago, Anantara Koh Yao Yai Resort & Villas is a world its own, sprawling over 27 acres of land that stretches from lush mountain peaks to pristine coastline. Here, tranquility pervades, and yet it is only 35 minutes by speedboat from bustling Phuket and 20 minutes from Krabi. The resort boasts 148 suites, villas and penthouses, including beachfront pool villas with villa host service, and wellness lagoon villas with a dedicated exercise, meditation or treatment room.

Appealing to TIME the most is the resort’s ability to balance being truly family friendly while still catering to luxury travellers. Families enjoy suites with bunk beds and play areas, a dedicated waterpark, the largest kids’ club in the region, and child-friendly dining options. Young guests are catered to just as much if not more than adults, with the attentive and intuitive service for which Anantara is known.

There are also plenty of activities for families to enjoy on the island, with sidecar rides through lush plantations to quaint fishing villages, visits to Laem Haad Beach, voted as one of the top in the world, getting up close with Thailand’s famous water buffalo, and flying yoga. Best of all is the My SKY experience, with a day aboard a sleek 55-foot private yacht visiting the icons of Phang Nga Bay, including Hong Island, only 20 minutes away, with its hidden treasures, crystal-clear lagoons and panoramic viewpoints.

“We are honoured to receive this prestigious recognition from TIME, a testament to our iconic location, high standards of service and commitment to sustainable luxury travel,” says Puneet Dhawan, Head of Asia at Minor Hotels. “We look forward to welcoming even more guests, showing them the beauty of our island and the region in the coming seasons.”