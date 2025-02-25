As the sun sets later and the seasons shift, White Desert is wrapping up another incredible season in Antarctica. With the camps packed up and the last plane ferrying clients out, the team is taking a well-deserved moment to reflect on their successes and look ahead to the next season of extraordinary adventures.

A season of success and new discoveries

This season has been marked by a series of remarkable achievements. All 18 flights successfully reached the South Pole, allowing every guest to experience the awe-inspiring Emperor Penguin colony. Over 200 scientists were safely delivered to their research stations, contributing to the ongoing exploration and study of this unique continent. Additionally, White Desert’s newly-founded Foundation sponsored a field team that made a groundbreaking discovery, which the company eagerly anticipates sharing once it is publicly announced.

What’s in store for next season

While the company enters its ‘off’ season, preparations are already underway for next year’s adventures. White Desert is upgrading Whichaway Camp with stunning new glass conservatories that will nearly double the floor space of the sleeping pods. These new spaces promise guests a luxurious experience, with panoramic views of the encircling ice cliffs, ideal for enjoying a coffee while taking in the breathtaking surroundings. Each pod will also feature private showers and newly-refurbished ensuite bathrooms for added comfort.

Building on the success of their new wellness offerings, White Desert will install a fully-mirrored yoga and wellness dome at ECHO base in the coming season. This will complement the existing sauna and ice bath, enhancing the relaxation experience for guests, while seamlessly integrating with the other modern facilities that have been a hallmark of White Desert’s operations.

As Antarctica enters its period of hibernation, White Desert continues to plan and prepare for the next season of unforgettable journeys. With each new discovery and upgrade, the company remains dedicated to offering unparalleled experiences in one of the most remote and beautiful places on Earth.