The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA), USA, has appointed ten distinguished travel advisors to its Tourism Advisory Committee. The committee members, effective immediately, include Paula McCarty, Travel Smart with Paula; Natalie Fagglanelli, Bayside Travel; Kimberly Jacoby, Romantics Travel; Donna Blasi, Blissful Honeymoons and Destination Weddings; Mark Hennigan, Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Specialist; Kathy Brancifort, First Class Travel; Viviane Gringer, Travel Edge; Roberta Long-Keileher, Protravel International; Daren Southgate, Tzell Long Island and Sally Smith, Travelsmiths.

Announcing the appointments, Dean Fenton, Director of Tourism at ABTA USA, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I am encouraged that this distinguished group of travel professionals has agreed to serve as advisors to the Authority and the wider Antigua and Barbuda tourism community. Their extensive industry knowledge and expertise in the changing travel landscape will be crucial in shaping initiatives to enhance the Antigua and Barbuda brand.”

He continued, “Visitors to Antigua and Barbuda benefit from the expert knowledge and personalization the travel advisor provides as they tailor their clients’ trips to ensure a unique and customized experience. In turn, for the next twelve months, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority sales and marketing programs will benefit from the knowledge that the members of the Advisory Committee have of the marketplace and the experience their clients seek”.

Norrell Josephs, Sales and Marketing Manager, USA, highlighted the collaborative opportunities ahead, adding, “The Tourism Authority and the Advisory Committee will continue to explore strategic partnerships for co-op advertising campaigns and consumer promotions, benefiting both Antigua and Barbuda and our esteemed advisors. Travel advisors have proven invaluable in promoting tourism to our islands. They enhance the experience for their clients, and we are honored to have this exceptional group serve on our Advisory Committee.”

The Advisory Committee members are based in various states throughout the United States.