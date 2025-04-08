APT & Travelmarvel has announced the appointment of Jess Tansey as its new Business Development Manager for the Midlands. Bringing her wealth of experience in the river cruise sector, Jess is perfectly positioned to drive forward APT’s trade strategy in central England and will be ramping up support for the operator’s agent partners across the sales region from 14 April 2025.

Jess joins the APT & Travelmarvel family from the Scenic Group, where she worked as Trade Support Specialist for the Scenic & Emerald Cruise brands for 2.5 years, developing strong relationships with the trade and her deep understanding of the industry. In her new position within one of the industry’s most dynamic sales teams, Jess will help agents to capitalise on the myriad business opportunities that APT & Travelmarvel’s product innovations offer.

APT & Travelmarvel continues to make heavy investments into the elevation of its fleet, creating new ways for guests to explore the world, and providing access to unspoilt, hidden gems in exciting new destinations.

Brad Bennetts, Head of Sales & Business Development at APT & Travelmarvel, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Jess to the team. Well-respected within the industry, her experience and passion for river cruising made Jess the perfect choice for leading our trade activity in the Midlands, familiarising agents with the exciting new ships and product innovations that we are launching, and ensuring that our partners in the region continue to be supported with the best of our APT gold standard service.”

Commenting on her new role, Jess Tansey said: “I am delighted to be joining APT & Travelmarvel at the start of the 2025 season and to help partners to harness every business opportunity that the elevated fleet and new travel styles have to offer. Both brands have a fantastic reputation for delivering exceptional and luxurious cruise and touring experiences, and I look forward to introducing more agents and their clients to these incredible holidays.”