For over a century, Armstrong Oilers has been quietly playing a crucial role in keeping heritage steam and diesel locomotives running smoothly. Nestled within the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR), this small but mighty team of two produce axlebox lubricators, known as ‘oilers’ – an essential component that keeps historic and iconic locomotives rolling for people to enjoy.

Since 1903, Armstrong Oilers has been dedicated to manufacturing high-quality oilers that help preserve the legacy of rail travel. Even though modern railways have switched to roller bearings, heritage railways still rely on Armstrong’s expertise to maintain their historic locomotives. Today, the team handcrafts each oiler using traditional techniques and machinery that have stood the test of time.

From shaping metal frames to weaving the oil circulating pads on a heritage Hutchinson Hollingworth Dobcross loom – a machine dating back to the 1880s – Armstrong Oilers rely on heritage skills to ensure heritage locomotives keep running for generations to come.

Brian Evans, Business Manager at Armstrong Oilers, said: “Armstrong Oilers is more than just a manufacturing operation, it’s a lifeline for heritage railways across the UK and beyond. Our products are essential to the continued operation of heritage locomotives, and nobody else makes what we make. Without our oilers, these magnificent machines would face costly and potentially unfeasible conversions. Our mission is to keep them running for future generations to enjoy.”

Despite being a team of just two people, Armstrong Oilers produces around 1,000 units each year, supplying over 100 heritage railways in the UK and exporting abroad to the likes of the USA, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, and South Africa. With a catalogue of over 900 oiler designs, they cater to a variety of heritage locomotives and rolling stock, even offering custom designs when needed.

As Armstrong Oilers look to the future, the team is eager to raise awareness of its critical role within the heritage railway industry and expand their reach. Their efforts will focus on highlighting the importance of heritage skills, ensuring knowledge transfer to future generations, and exploring new opportunities for their products in related industries such as steam road rollers and traction engines.