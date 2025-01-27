As Malaysia hosted the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) for the seventh time, its concurrent ASEAN Travel Exchange (TRAVEX) attracted a significant turnout for 2025.

Held from 15th to 17th January, TRAVEX was attended by 221 sellers and 323 buyers from at least 42 countries.

The event served as a crucial platform which highlighted Malaysia’s tourism during its ASEAN Chairmanship, building momentum towards Visit Malaysia 2026.

TRAVEX likewise marked Malaysia’s return to hosting the event after a decade since the province of Sarawak served as its venue.

Malaysian minister of tourism, arts, and culture Tiong King Sing declared: “It is heartening to witness such an overwhelming response to TRAVEX, with a total of 221 sellers showcasing the best of ASEAN tourism, 323 buyers from 42 countries, and 100 international media representatives from 35 countries participating in this event.”

Tiong pointed out that the turnout reflects the growing confidence in ASEAN’s tourism industry and the immense potential for partnerships, creating countless opportunities for collaboration and fostering a shared vision for the future of tourism within the region.

An excellent venue

The choice of Johor as the venue for this year’s ASEAN Tourism Forum and TRAVEX positioned Malaysia’s southern gateway in the international spotlight as the state prepares for Visit Johor Year 2026.

Known for its unique blend of historic charm and modern attractions, Johor offers visitors access to diverse experiences, including the prestigious Desaru Coast integrated resort with its luxury accommodations; the rich biodiversity of Endau-Rompin National Park; Tanjung Piai National Park, the southernmost point of mainland Asia; LEGOLAND Malaysia and other family-friendly attractions; and the historic Sultan Abu Bakar Mosque, the pristine Sultan Ibrahim Stadium (JDT Stadium) and other cultural landmarks.

Eleven partner hotels served as a base for international delegates, generating a significant positive economic impact for the local hospitality sector.