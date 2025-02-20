A skiing spree fuelled in part by the ninth Asian Winter Games has led to an influx of travellers to the Chinese ski resort city of Longkou.

Thanks to the Winter Games, numerous travellers are keen to try skiing and other winter sports on their own, or to simply enjoy the pleasant weather of the region in late winter and early spring.

Prior to the Winter Games, the influx of travellers to Longkou would taper off at the end of the Spring Festival holiday; but now sporting enthusiasts continue to make their way to the eastern Chinese city.

Compared with the same period of last year, travelers for the popular ski resort town increased by 30 percent so far in 2025 and its coaches are busy every day.

A snowy paradise outside of Harbin

Setting out from Ji’nan, capital city of Shandong Province where Longkou is located, it takes travellers less than two hours to travel to Longkou by high-speed trains and experience the joy of skiing in the resort.

Without having to go to Harbin, China’s winter wonderland, enthusiasts may now go skiing or frolicking in the snow in Nanshan International Ski Resort.

In a bid to satisfy the ardent travelers, Nanshan International Ski Resort engaged an extra batch of coaches during the winter holidays, introduced the resort head, highlighting further efforts in enriching its gears, food and related activities.

Likewise, the ski resort and other local skiing venues have employed professional coaches to instruct newcomers, which not only brings new jobs, but also provides better experiences for new skiing learners.

When the local skiing economy is in full swing, restaurants surrounding ski resorts in Longkou are also embracing tremendous customer flows.

From a niche sport to one loved by many people from near and far, skiing is injecting new impetus into tourism development in Longkou.