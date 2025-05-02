ATE 2026 to take place from 10 -14 May 2026 in Adelaide

Tourism Australia’s largest annual trade event, the Australian Tourism Exchange (ATE), will return to Adelaide/Tarntanya in 2026 attracting members of the tourism industry from around Australia and around the world.

Thousands of delegates will travel to Adelaide for ATE which will be held at the Adelaide Convention Centre between Sunday, 10 May 2026 and Thursday, 14 May 2026.

Tourism Australia Managing Director, Phillipa Harrison, said it is the first time the event has been held in Adelaide since 2018 and it will be a great opportunity to showcase to the world the products and experiences South Australia has to offer.

“Brisbane has done a great job hosting ATE25 and we are already looking ahead to next year to see how Adelaide and South Australia showcase the best of their state to visiting international buyers and global media,” Ms Harrison said.

“ATE helps to drive international travellers to regions right around the country but it is a particularly good opportunity for the host state and we will be working closely with our partners, the South Australian Tourism Commission, to put on a memorable event next year.”

South Australia’s Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison, said: “we’re incredibly proud to welcome hundreds of international buyers and sellers at the industry’s premier trade event in Adelaide in 2026.”

“The Australian Tourism Exchange offers a powerful platform to showcase South Australia’s unique offerings to the most influential national and international tourism stakeholders, inspiring them to promote our wonderful destination in their markets,” Minister Bettison said.

“I am confident that South Australia will leave a lasting impression on delegates, when they can experience for themselves our abundant hospitality that you won’t get anywhere else.

“From our world-class food and wine, natural wonders and beautiful regions, our stand-out events and festivals, and new luxury accommodation – we’re looking forward to giving the world a taste of what South Australia and our passionate tourism operators have to offer.

ATE26 will be delivered by Tourism Australia in partnership with the South Australian Tourism Commission.