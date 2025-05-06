ATIA highlights the contribution of travel businesses on Global Travel Advisor Day

As Global Travel Advisor Day will be marked tomorrow, 7th May, the Australian Travel Industry Association (ATIA) will use the occasion to highlight the critical contribution of accredited travel businesses and their incredible staff to the nation.

Travel advisors act every day to ensure safer, smarter travel for millions of Australians, and ATIA champions their value as trusted professionals in a vital industry.

ATIA chief executive Dean Long declared: “Global Travel Advisor Day is a powerful reminder of the critical role our members play in supporting Australians before, during and after they travel. ATIA is proud to champion accredited travel businesses every day and ensure their value is recognised across government, industry and the public. As the travel environment grows more complex, our focus remains on strengthening the visibility, capability and influence of Australia’s travel professionals.”

Advisors are the heart of the industry

As Long puts it: “We are in the golden age of travel professionals, as more Australians, many of whom were burnt by COVID-travel experiences, turn to expert advisors for complex travel needs and crisis support.”

At the heart of each ATIA accredited business are the team members that make each travel experience, delivering trusted, expert advice to millions of Australians.

Whether guiding complex international itineraries, navigating flight disruptions, managing documentation, or providing emergency assistance abroad, travel advisors are proving more essential than ever. As the industry evolves, so too does the role of accredited travel professionals – now central to delivering smarter, safer, and more personalised travel.

This demand is reflected in robust booking volumes. In 2024, ATIA members booked $13.5 billion in retail travel, $11.8 billion in corporate travel, and $5.6 billion in land operations.

More than 70 percent of international air sales and over 90 percent of corporate travel bookings are made through agents, with Australians increasingly turning to trusted professionals for peace of mind and expert support.

ATIA continues to lead efforts to raise the visibility, value and viability of accredited travel advisors across government, industry and the travelling public.

Through sustained advocacy, workforce development initiatives, and public awareness campaigns, the Association is ensuring that the policy, funding and regulatory environment enables its members to thrive.

With 92 percent of members being small businesses and 72 percent of the workforce made up of women, ATIA’s membership reflects one of Australia’s most diverse, innovative and customer-focused sectors.