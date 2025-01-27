The Australian Travel Industry Association (ATIA) released the latest statistics for the ATIA Accreditation scheme today, 27th January, for the period running between November and December 2024.

This report underscores the rigorous standards and robust processes that maintain ATIA Accreditation as the gold standard in the travel industry.

The November and December 2024 figures reflect the stringent criteria that ATIA Accredited businesses must meet, ensuring the highest level of trust and excellence for consumers.

Of those who apply, 25 percent are rejected, highlighting the robustness of achieving ATIA Accreditation.

Developments as 2024 drew to a close

ATIA formally welcomed five new businesses into the ATIA Accreditation community.

These were Helloworld Travel Ascot Vale, Helloworld Travel Highton, Let’s Travel Jindabyne, Snowsea Cruises, and Travellers Lounge.

However, accreditation was likewise revoked for one business.

Additionally, three businesses have voluntarily opted to withdraw their participation from the accreditation scheme.

With regard to monitoring agreements, 19 members have already been accredited and are obligated to provide quarterly financial and operational disclosures.