The Australian Travel Industry Association (ATIA) encourages its members to register for the next round of Pulse meetings following great feedback from the launch in February.

Designed to ensure member voices shape industry advocacy, Pulse provides a structured, collaborative space for members to raise concerns, share insights, and engage directly with ATIA’s leadership.

ATIA director of membership and industry affairs Richard Taylor said: “Pulse is about making sure every member, no matter their business size or model, has a clear channel to ATIA. The feedback from our first series was clear—this initiative is hitting the mark and making a difference. We’re building momentum, and the next round will go even deeper into the issues that matter most.”

The series is tailored to the distinct needs of four key member segments; namely independent travel agencies operating in a single location, independent travel agencies working in multiple locations, home-based or mobile independent contractors, as well as tour operators and wholesalers.

Moving forward

The first round of Pulse meetings saw strong attendance and active participation, with members embracing the opportunity to connect with peers and contribute to ATIA’s policy and engagement agenda.

Michelle Massey of Amplify Accessible Travel Specialists said of the meetings: “The recent ATIA Pulse Forum in February was an invaluable opportunity to openly discuss key industry challenges, connect with fellow agents, and gain insight into ATIA’s advocacy efforts for accredited members. I highly recommend all ATIA members attend future Pulse events—not only for the business benefits but also for the reassurance that the challenges we face are shared across the industry, fostering open collaboration and solutions.”

At the same time, it provided important context used to shape ATIA’s Asks for the Federal Election.

Based on the success of the previous run, ATIA is now inviting members to attend the next round of Pulse meetings in early May.

Schedule for these meetings is as follows:

Single Location Agencies: Tuesday 6 May, 11:00 AEDT

Tour Operators & Wholesalers: Tuesday 6 May, 13:00 AEDT

Multi-Location Agencies: Wednesday 7 May, 11:00 AEDT

Independent Contractors: Wednesday 7 May, 13:00 AEDT

Interested parties may register via the official ATIA website.