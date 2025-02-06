Atiom, a digital behavioural change platform, debuted its first-ever Hotel Service Index report for the Asia Pacific today, 6th February.

Atiom is an AI-powered behavioural change platform that provides an all-in-one solution for the hospitality industry to boost service, employee performance, and daily operational efficiency.

Atiom chief executive Matthew Spriegel said at the launch: “Guest expectations are evolving faster than ever, and staying ahead means understanding the nuances of what makes a truly exceptional experience. Atiom’s Hotel Service Index: 2024 APAC report is a vital resource for hospitality leaders committed to continuously raising the bar. Our goal at Atiom is to support the hospitality industry in significantly enhancing service excellence, ensuring that both employees and guests are at the heart of every improvement. By fostering a culture of continuous growth and engagement, we can create sustainable, exceptional experiences that drive long-term success for all.”

What is the index for?

The Hotel Service Index aims to help professionals in the sector understand where their service may be falling short compared to industry standards or competitors while empowering them to benchmark performance and enhance customer satisfaction.

By evaluating service quality, Atiom’s report can guide hotels, resorts, and other hospitality establishments in aligning their operations with customer expectations, leading to better guest experiences.

The debut report was built by conducting a complete analysis of publicly available reviews for hotels from the region’s most popular online travel platforms. Comprising a total of 1,623 properties across mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macao, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Korea, and Japan, Atiom created a ranking of key performance indicators based on average service scores by country.

It should likewise be noted that the report is a tentpole initiative for Atiom’s lead-generation efforts.

The plan is to publish it on an annual basis and expand it into other regions, such as the Middle East.

What makes this report different from others?

With unique insights, the report aims to enable hospitality leaders to assess their own service levels against industry benchmarks.

This will allow them to cater their services to meet customer expectations and raise satisfaction and loyalty levels.

In addition, Atiom’s report provides insights into emerging service trends, customer preferences, and new operational practices that can offer a competitive edge.