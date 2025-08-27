Atlantic Park Surf Lagoon Opens in Virginia Beach

Atlantic Park Surf, North America’s first Wavegarden Cove Surf Lagoon, has opened and bookings for the long-anticipated development are available to the general public at AtlanticParkSurf.com. Located in Virginia Beach, the birthplace of East Coast surfing, and just a few steps from the Atlantic Ocean, Atlantic Park Surf is the first lagoon of its kind to be incorporated into an urban environment, providing an unparalleled surfing experience.

“Catching a wave in a surf park I have been dreaming about for 25 years was surreal–a dream come true,” said Joe Lamontagne, local surfer and co-creator of the Atlantic Park Surf Club, who had the opportunity to “take off” Atlantic Park Surf’s first wave during the lagoon’s testing phase. “I know Atlantic Park will inspire more kids from the 757 to dream and do great things in the surfing industry.”

Powered by Wavegarden Cove, the most energy-efficient wave-generation technology in the world, the system can generate up to 1,000 waves per hour and more than 20 types of waves, ranging from one to seven feet in height and tailored to beginners, intermediate, advanced and expert surfers.

The opening of the Atlantic Park Surf lagoon follows a meticulous wet commissioning and programming period overseen by Wavegarden, which included fine-tuning the lagoon’s impressive wave modules. Additionally, a handful of top surfers from across the U.S. were among those to test the lagoon’s waves during this period. Among them were former winners of the East Coast Surfing Championships (ECSC), Virginia Beach’s own Michael Dunphy and Blayr Barton.

"Virginia Beach is the perfect location to open our first Wavegarden Cove," said Fernando Odriozola, Wavegarden’s Chief Commercial Officer. "With a strong surf community and high visitation, the only thing missing was consistent waves. With Atlantic Park Surf, that’s now covered, and we’re excited to see the city and broader community thrive."

Atlantic Park Surf’s 55-minute sessions will be available year-round, with hours varying seasonally. Each surfer will have the chance to catch an average of 12 waves per session; the capacity for each session ranges from 20 to 40, depending on the wave profile. Surfing rates range from $91 to $161 per session, depending on the wave profile and season. A limited Atlantic Park Surf Club membership is also available.

The lagoon’s surrounding “beach” provides a premium beach-club environment, with lounge chairs and cabanas, offering surfers a place to relax and enjoy before or after their session. Non-surfers can purchase a daily beach pass to enjoy these premium beach-club amenities while watching the surf.

The surf lagoon is the centerpiece of the expansive $350-million Atlantic Park development, which, in addition to surfing, offers live entertainment, shopping, dining and boutique lodging. Additionally, Atlantic Park Living, a 309-apartment community managed by Drucker + Falk, has begun pre-leasing, offering residents a first-of-its-kind experience. Additional components of Atlantic Park include The Dome, which opened in May, and several first-to-market retailers and restaurants that will continue opening into the fall.

Stewarded by Virginia Beach native and global superstar Pharrell Williams, Atlantic Park harnesses the energy of the city’s distinct culture and its legacy as the birthplace of East Coast surfing.

Atlantic Park is a public-private partnership among the City of Virginia Beach, the Virginia Beach Development Authority, Venture Realty Group, Pharrell Williams, W.M. Jordan Company, Bishard Development and Priority Title/H20 Investments. In partnership, OVG 360 and Live Nation, both global leaders in live entertainment, operate and program The Dome.