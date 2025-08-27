Australian travellers invited to Get Up and Gold Coast

The Gold Coast challenges Australian travellers to tap into the city's energy and love of life, with an invitation to Get Up and Gold Coast.

Launched today, 27th August, by Experience Gold Coast, the new destination attraction campaign is the first for the city in almost five years and invites visitors to explore an evolved holiday destination that's truly come of age.

According to Gold Coast mayor Tom Tate, the new campaign is grounded on Australia's enduring love affair with the city.

Tate said: “We have been Australia's favourite holiday destination for more than 60 years. From beach holidays to eco-adventures and our adrenaline-packed theme park, millions of Aussies have wonderful memories of their time spent on the coast. As locals we get to enjoy the magic every day, and this campaign reinforces all the reasons why we love living here. Now we want to invite the rest of the country to 'Get up and Gold Coast!''

Experience Gold Coast CEO John Warn said Get Up and Gold Coast is part invitation, part challenge to visitors.

According to Warn: “To 'Gold Coast' means to tap into our city's uniquely positive energy and find those wonderful moments, big and small, when you love life. Get Up and Gold Coast has a compelling life force to it that makes you want to join in and get the most out of the extraordinary things the Gold Coast has to offer.”

Into QLD’s hottest destination

13 million Australians chose to visit the Gold Coast as of end-2024, with the most recent data from Tourism Research Australia revealing the Gold Coast is Australia's second largest holiday market, and Queensland's largest.

Experience Gold Coast marketing head Brant Hirst said the new campaign captures the essence of the destination.

Hirst said: “We know we have something pretty unique and special here on the Gold Coast. If visitors haven't been here for a while they'll discover a city that's all grown up with a sophisticated arts and cultural scene, a world class events calendar, leading universities and unforgettable natural beauty packaging up in a love for life unmatched anywhere in the world.”

The new tourism campaign comes just weeks after Experience Gold Coast launched its first app, transforming how people explore the Gold Coast and offering curated tips, hidden gems and exclusive deals, all in the palm of one’s hand.

A golden opportunity to explore

Set against a backdrop of breathtaking Gold Coast scenery, the playful brand film follows a young Gold Coast local, as she tries to answer a simple question from her Norwegian pen pal: “What do you like to get up and do where you live?”

The film is a vivid, fast-paced journey through the vibrant possibilities of life on the Gold Coast with the help of some familiar faces including eight-time world surfing champion Stephanie Gilmore and author and podcast host Ellidy Pullin.

From beach walks and barista banter to waterfalls, rooftop bars and rollercoasters, the campaign showcases the best the Gold Coast has to offer from the well-known to the undiscovered; and even riding the waves with one of the world's best.

Gilmore declared: “Being a part of the new Get Up and Gold Coast campaign has been so much fun. The campaign highlights all the great things about the Coast and really taps into the energy and spirit of the community. From escaping into nature, to great food, beaches and epic waves, you can see why I love living here.”