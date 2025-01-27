Avani+ Khao Lak recently introduced a vibrant new addition to its lineup of activities: a nine-hole mini golf course designed for fun under the shade of lush greenery.

General manager Simon Beaumont said of the course: “The new mini golf course is about creating moments of connection and fun for our guests. We’re always seeking new ways to elevate our guest experience by blending engaging entertainment with the natural beauty of our slice of paradise.”

Perfect for up to six players, this engaging new attraction promises light-hearted competition in a picturesque setting.

Ideal for families, friends, or solo travellers, the mini golf course is designed for all ages and skill levels.

Blending engaging design with the serene beauty of Khao Lak, the mini golf course promises to delight golf enthusiasts and first-timers alike.

Fun for everyone

Parents with older children can perfect their putting while younger ones dive into the expansive AvaniKids, a multi-zone haven featuring soft play areas, and also arcade games, PlayStation consoles, billiards, and table tennis in the dedicated teens zone.

For a splash of post-game relaxation, Avani+ Khao Lak’s four swimming pools, including a lively water park, offer a refreshing escape.

Active guests can complement their mini golf experience with private Muay Thai lessons, rock climbing, or personalised fitness sessions at the 24/7 AvaniFit.

For those seeking water adventures, the resort provides non-motorised sports, from kayaking to surfing, delivering endless opportunities for exploration.