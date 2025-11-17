Avianca Adds 39 Weekly Flights

The new Miami–Guayaquil route began on October 26, 2025, with daily service, strengthening Miami’s role in Avianca’s U.S. network and providing a direct link for one of the largest Ecuadorian communities in the country.

Business Class Américas is now available on more than 80 routes, and since November 1, it has also been operating on flights from Quito and Guayaquil to destinations including Miami and New York. “With these 39 new weekly flights, we’re ending 2025 by giving travelers more ways to reconnect with family and friends this holiday season,” said Rolando Damas, Avianca’s Sales Director for North America and Europe. “The expansion strengthens service to major destinations including El Salvador, Colombia, and Ecuador, providing direct U.S. connections to Latin America’s top cities and offering travelers more flexibility and convenience during the peak season. From festive getaways to business trips, our expanded network opens the door to shared experiences, cultural exploration, and unforgettable memories across the region.”

This winter, Avianca is opening the door to unforgettable experiences in Latin America, expanding its U.S. operations with up to 39 additional weekly flights in December 2025 compared to last year. The growth combines new routes, extra frequencies on popular existing connections, and the return of key seasonal services, giving travelers more opportunities to explore cities, immerse themselves in rich cultures, and discover Latin America’s stunning natural landscapes. With these enhancements, Avianca reinforces its role as a leading carrier connecting the U.S. to the heart of Latin America.

New Routes Connect U.S. Travelers to Latin America’s Top Cities:

On October 26, Avianca launched the new Miami–Guayaquil route, building on earlier additions this year such as Miami–San José, Fort Lauderdale–Medellín, Tampa–Bogotá, Dallas–Bogotá, and Chicago–San Salvador. Popular existing routes will see increased frequencies, providing greater flexibility and point-to-point options on high-demand connections. Key seasonal flights are also returning to meet peak winter travel demand, giving passengers additional opportunities for tropical escapes, city adventures, and immersive cultural experiences across the region.

The launch of the Miami–Guayaquil route expands Avianca’s presence in South Florida and increases air service between the U.S. and Ecuador. For Miami, home to one of the largest Ecuadorian communities in the country, the new service provides a direct daily link that supports family travel, commerce and cultural ties. For Ecuador, the connection makes it easier for U.S. travelers to reach Guayaquil, the country’s main port city and a gateway to the Galápagos Islands. The addition reinforces Miami’s role as a key hub in Avianca’s U.S. network.

Key Growth Highlights:

Seasonal Routes Return for Peak Winter Travel:

In addition to new and expanded services, Avianca has reactivated key seasonal routes for the winter 2025 season to meet increased travel demand. Seasonal flights include Guatemala–Chicago (GUA–ORD), San José–Washington D.C. (IAD–SJO), San Pedro Sula–New York (JFK–SAP), Las Vegas–San Salvador (LAS–SAL), Orlando–San Salvador (MCO–SAL), New York–Pereira (JFK–PEI), Orlando (MCO)-Medellín (MDE) y San Salvador (SAL) -Chicago (ORD). By reinstating these high-demand flights, Avianca enables travelers to celebrate the holidays abroad, discover cultural treasures, and experience the region’s natural beauty with ease and comfort. These seasonal connections are designed to offer seamless travel options during peak winter months, ensuring passengers can plan trips that are both convenient and unforgettable.

Avianca Expands Business Class Américas Across 80+ Routes:

In addition to expanding its network, Avianca also expanded its Business Class Américas service, now available on more than 80 routes across the continent. Starting November 1, flights from Quito and Guayaquil to destinations including Miami, New York and Buenos Aires introduced the upgraded experience, which includes premium seating, in-flight meals and beverages, onboard entertainment, priority services and access to Avianca Lounges. This expansion, combined with the additional winter frequencies, underscores Avianca’s commitment to giving U.S. travelers more ways to reach Latin America and offering Latin American passengers more convenient options to travel to the United States.