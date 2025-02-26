SITA’s 2024 Air Transport IT Insights report, published today, reveals how airlines and airports are increasing investment in cybersecurity, biometrics, and sustainable IT solutions. This is how they plan to cope with growing digital threats and rising passenger numbers. 74% of airlines and 72% of airports forecast an increase in overall IT spend over the next two years. These investments show how the aviation industry is working toward a future of safer, smoother, and more sustainable air travel. In 2024, the industry’s overall IT spend increased and was estimated to reach $37bn for airlines, and almost $9bn for airports.

One clear area of focus for the industry is cybersecurity. The report reveals that 66% of airlines and 73% of airports mention it as one of their top three areas of focus. This confirms how important it’s becoming to protect critical systems and passenger data as cyber threats get more advanced. About half of airlines and three-quarters of airports are starting their digital transformation by upgrading IT infrastructure, moving to the cloud, and safeguarding data. Meanwhile, biometrics and AI are enhancing passenger experience and operational efficiency making it the natural next step.

David Lavorel, CEO of SITA, said: “This year’s findings highlight a pivotal moment for the aviation industry. As cyber threats become more complex, airlines and airports are taking decisive action to protect their operations and passengers. At the same time, biometrics and AI tech are simplifying the travel experience, helping the industry meet growing demand, and build resilience for the future. It’s clear that the air transport industry is going through a transformation, and these numbers prove it.”

From safer skies to seamless journeys

Biometric tech continues to transform passenger processing. Over half of airports plan to roll out biometrics for check-in and bag drop by 2026. 70% of airlines expect to adopt biometric ID management systems in the same timeframe. These solutions will reduce congestion by speeding up passenger processing by up to 30%, reduce wait times by up to 60%, and help make travel smooth and hassle-free.

At the same time, data-driven solutions are transforming how the industry operates. Airlines are using generative AI, large language models, and machine learning to improve flight operations, customer service, and fuel efficiency. Airports are focusing on data platforms and predictive analytics to make real-time decisions and manage passenger flow more effectively. Interestingly, 90% of airlines have already adopted data platforms, and 42% are exploring ways to organize their data for AI projects.

Lavorel added: “The air transport industry generates massive amounts of data, but a lot of it doesn’t get used or is only looked at on the surface. With AI and machine learning, we can dig deep into this data, meaning we can take large steps in improving key areas such as efficiency, sustainability, security and cost. It also improves the passenger experience. With AI and data analytics, the industry is shifting to a new era of travel tech.”

Smart IT to Meet Sustainability Targets

Sustainability is leading the way as the industry pushes toward net-zero emissions by 2050. Three quarters of airlines are using real time software for flight optimization, weather risk assessment, and flight operations, and more than half of airlines use real time software to calculate carbon emissions. On top of that, 62% of airlines are working with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) suppliers, a big leap forward in sustainability compared to last year. This is the area that has seen the biggest year-on-year growth.

Airports are also taking action, with 54% of them (compared to 29% in 2023) having already implemented energy management systems to track and reduce emissions. In previous reports, it was revealed that 81% of airports planned to implement this tech by 2026 and they’re making steady progress. This is part of a broader trend, with airports and airlines making strides and evolving rapidly in adopting these technologies to make operations sustainable in everyday business, resulting in clean operations, cost savings and efficiencies while paving the way to net 0.

“Sustainability is essential for the future of aviation. It’s a responsibility we must embrace to drive lasting change,” said Lavorel. “The adoption of tech like flight optimization software and SAF systems shows real progress in reducing carbon footprints. By combining these efforts with advanced analytics, the industry is on track to hit its environmental goals.”

As passenger numbers grow and environmental pressures rise, the industry’s focus on tech driven solutions is set to shape the future of travel.

The SITA 2024 Air Transport IT Insights report represents the views of over 250 senior airline and airport executives, covering a significant share of global passenger traffic.