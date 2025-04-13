The new playground, along with AYANA Ocean Adventure Playground and Tevana Garden Kids’ Facilities set to open later this year, further enhancing the island’s most holistic resort’s commitment to providing enriching experiences for young guests

AYANA Bali announces the opening of its brand-new RIMBA Playground, the RIMBA Jungle Adventure. Opened on 25 March 2025, it marks the first of several exciting new additions to the resort’s family-friendly offerings. Designed to meet the growing demand for family-friendly experiences, the RIMBA Jungle Adventure offers a world of adventure, learning, and imaginative play for young explorers while allowing parents to relax and enjoy the resort’s luxurious amenities. Following the RIMBA Jungle Adventure, AYANA Ocean Adventure will launch in August 2025, bringing the excitement of water play and ocean exploration, with Tevana Playground, a park featuring thoughtfully designed playground structures, set to open later this year. These playgrounds reflect the excitement and energy of exploration, where every moment is filled with discovery, laughter, curiosity, and a spirit of adventure.

Full of wondrous play, the new playgrounds immerse children in an interactive world where creativity and curiosity thrive. Giordano Fagiolli, General Manager of AYANA Bali, shares his enthusiasm for the project: “We are thrilled to introduce this extraordinary addition to AYANA Bali. Our goal is to create a magical space where children can explore, imagine, and learn in a setting that celebrates the beauty of Bali. This new playground represents our commitment to enhancing the family experience at AYANA Bali, and we can’t wait to welcome our young adventurers.”



A Magical World of Play and Discovery

RIMBA Jungle Adventure is a vibrant haven of adventure, creativity, and exploration, designed to ignite the imagination of children of all ages. Thoughtfully designed with a variety of themed playgrounds and interactive activity zones, the facility offers an engaging and enriching experience where young guests can learn, play, and discover the wonders of nature in a safe and stimulating environment. RIMBA Jungle Adventure captures the thrill of exploring the jungle, immersing young adventurers in a world surrounded by nature and wildlife while embracing the magic of storytelling.

At the heart of the outdoor experience is Sproutroots, an exciting adventure playground tailored for older children. This dynamic space features a thrilling zipline, climbing structures, and nature-based play elements that encourage physical activity, confidence-building, and teamwork. With an emphasis on outdoor exploration, children can immerse themselves in a world of adventure while connecting with the natural beauty of AYANA’s lush surroundings.

For younger children and toddlers, the Lumincave on the lower ground floor provides a soft play haven designed to foster sensory development and interactive learning. This safe and cozy space features cushioned play structures, tactile experiences, and engaging activities, allowing little ones to develop motor skills while having fun in a protected environment.

On the first floor, Whisperwood offers a nature-inspired indoor play zone, where children can let their imaginations run wild. Designed to spark creativity and exploration, this space features puzzle-solving games, interactive nature hunts, and engaging storytelling sessions, ensuring an immersive and educational playtime experience.

With a diverse array of activities, from ziplining and climbing challenges to sensory exploration and interactive storytelling, RIMBA Jungle Adventure promises a world of excitement and discovery. Every visit is filled with magical moments, ensuring that children leave with cherished memories and a sense of wonder.

In collaboration with the AYANA team, Kingsmen Group, the visionary behind this remarkable project, has brought to life a concept that blends adventure, education, and cultural appreciation. By incorporating elements of Bali’s natural beauty and folklore, the playground will provide a holistic and enriching experience for young guests.

The RIMBA Jungle Adventure is poised to set a new standard for luxury family travel in Bali. As the resort continues to evolve, this innovative space will become a cherished destination for families seeking adventure, relaxation, and unforgettable memories.