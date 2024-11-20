AYANA Hospitality announced the launch of AYANA Bali’s newly redesigned website.

The new site was engineered to provide an immersive and intuitive experience that reflects the five-star hospitality of AYANA’s world-class resorts.

Developed in collaboration with Japan-based design company Mount.jp, AYANA Bali’s new digital presence captures the grandeur of its integrated resort destination, featuring four properties seamlessly connected within a stunning 90-hectare estate.

According to AYANA Bali general manager Giordano Faggioli: “Our goal was to create a digital experience that reflects the elegance and beauty of AYANA’s world-class offerings while expressing our unique integrated resort concept. We’re excited to invite visitors to explore a website that showcases the beauty of our four connected properties and the freedom guests have to envision and plan every aspect of their stay.”

A visual showcase

The redesigned website showcases AYANA Bali’s luxurious facilities, unforgettable experiences, spectacular landscapes, and exceptional guest offerings while highlighting the ease of access between the four properties: AYANA Resort, AYANA Segara, AYANA Villas, and RIMBA by AYANA Bali.

Through the new website, users can explore diverse dining options and activities available throughout the destination, including its 14 pools, secluded beach picnics, farm-to-bar workshops, peaceful walks in the six-hectare Tevana Garden, and much more.

Potential guests can envision the cohesion of the four resorts and the AYANA-exclusive opportunities for a holiday filled with relaxation as well as culture, adventure, fine dining, entertainment, and more.

A more convenient experience

Through brilliant aesthetics and a state-of-the-art user experience, the redesigned website introduces visually compelling and interactive features, while the vastly more convenient direct booking experience guarantees the best rates, exclusive offers, and added benefits.

Highlights include activity showcases that allow guests to visualise and personalise their stay by combining a diverse array of spa, dining, cultural, and leisure experiences across the four resorts.

An interactive property map invites visitors to explore AYANA Bali in detail, zooming in on dining outlets, facilities, photo spots, and magical hidden corners.

Additionally, eight detailed itinerary ideas offer elegant solutions for holiday planning, ranging from Romantic Getaways and Family Fun Adventures to Rejuvenation Retreats and Creative Family Escapes, ensuring a carefully curated itinerary across the resorts for every type of traveller.

Faggioli pointed out that streamlining the direct booking process was a major priority in the redesign, optimising the user interface to make reservations a breeze.

Booking directly on the website ensures the most competitive rates, exclusive offers, and additional benefits.

He said: “Our commitment to service and excellence begins from the very first interaction online. The new website sets the stage for a memorable stay before guests arrive.”