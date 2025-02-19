AYANA Cruises revealed details for its 2025 season aboard the luxury yacht AYANA Lako di’a.

Docked at the five-starred AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach north of Labuan Bajo on Flores Island in East Indonesia the yacht will enable travellers to explore Komodo in a more leisurely fashion via an exclusive new three-day, two-night voyage, in addition to the two-day, one-night journey introduced last year.

The 2025 season of AYANA Lako di’a cruises will run from April 18 to October 18, with selected dates tailored for travelers seeking a unique blend of adventure and relaxation.

According to AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach hotel manager Manik Sudarsana: “Our new three-day, two-night itineraries reflect our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences that showcase the natural beauty and cultural heritage of Komodo National Park. We look forward to welcoming guests aboard for what promises to be an unforgettable voyage.

Delving into the heart of Komodo

In addition to the two-day, one-night journeys, this season features four exclusive three-day, two-night voyages, offering a deeper exploration of Komodo National Park.

The itineraries include visits to breathtaking destinations such as Kalong Island, where a spectacular sunset and the mesmerizing flight of fruit bats set the tone for an enchanting evening; Komodo Island for an up-close encounter with the legendary Komodo dragons; snorkeling at the iconic Pink Beach; and a sunset hike on Padar Island, where guests are rewarded with panoramic views of crescent-shaped beaches and lush green hills.

Exclusive to the three-day, two-night sailings are additional destinations such as exploring Taka Makassar’s pristine sand dunes, snorkeling at Manta Point, renowned for its graceful manta rays gliding through crystal-clear waters; and unwinding on Mauwan Island, creating an unforgettable escape.

Both itineraries include full-board gourmet meals, free-flow mineral water and non-alcoholic beverages, and a wide range of activities such as snorkeling, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, yoga, and film screenings.

Additional inclusions are transfers to and from Komodo International Airport, Komodo National Park entrance fees, and digital photo documentation to capture every magical moment of the journey.

Heritage cruising

The flagship of AYANA Cruises, AYANA Lako di’a is a modern phinisi that pays homage to the traditional wooden sailing ships of South Sulawesi, a cultural heritage recognized by UNESCO.

The vessel features nine elegantly appointed cabins, including the expansive 69-square-metre Master Suite with a private balcony and ocean-view bathtub, and six 20-square-metre Luxury Suites, all with ensuite bathrooms and stunning sea views.

Guests can enjoy a variety of onboard facilities, including a lounge, bar, indoor dining area, and spacious daybeds on the main deck.