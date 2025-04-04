Azamara Cruises, the small-ship cruise line renowned for Destination Immersion® and Extended Destination Days, has announced the appointment of David R. Siewers as Chief Sales Officer, International, effective 22nd May, 2025. In this role, Siewers will oversee all markets outside of North America, demonstrating Azamara Cruises’ commitment to supporting travellers and agents across the world, as it targets global growth. Siewers brings extensive experience in the cruise industry, most recently serving as Director of Northeast Sales at Celebrity Cruises where he spearheaded the company’s first-ever localised marketing program, increased booking volumes, managed agency partners and ultimately mentored and developed market managers, who under his guidance were responsible for over 700 agency relationships.

During his tenure, he not only managed trade partner head office accounts and drove commercial targets but also played a pivotal role in guiding regional sales teams and agency partners through the unprecedented global suspension of sailings from 2020-2021, his leadership was instrumental in rebuilding momentum post-pandemic. With a strong background in international market development and a proven ability to navigate complex global challenges, Siewers is positioned to lead Azamara Cruises’ worldwide expansion. His appointment underscores the brand’s commitment to strengthening its presence beyond North America, ensuring continued success for travel partners and guests in key international markets.

David Duff, Managing Director UK & EMEA; Natalie Holder, International Marketing Manager, Carlos Herrero, Director of LACAR; and Victoria Chigwidden, Director of Sales Australia & New Zealand, will report to Siewers, contributing to Azamara Cruises’ international operations and strategic initiatives.

Dondra Ritzenthaler, CEO of Azamara Cruises, comments: “David is an exciting addition to Azamara Cruises. We are growing as a company and his extensive knowledge of this ever-evolving travel space will allow us to continue delivering exceptional guest experiences. David will guide us as we increase our global presence and performance through strategic alliances with agents and travellers alike in key international markets. I cannot wait to see how he will foster growth and explore more avenues for expansion.”

David R. Siewers adds: “I have long admired Azamara Cruises’ commitment to immersive travel experiences and cannot wait to begin my tenure in May. I look forward to leading our international teams to ensure we continue growing sales performances in each market, while strengthening existing relationships and finding new opportunities with valuable trade partners around the world”.

Siewers will officially assume his role on the 22nd May and will be based in Miami, Florida.