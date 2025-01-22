Azamara Cruises Unveils Details for 2027 World Cruise Aboard Azamara Quest
Contributors are not employed, compensated or governed by TDM, opinions and statements are from the contributor directly
- Longer Days in Port and More Overnight Stays: The World Cruise features 50 late-night stays and 15 overnights, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in each destination.
- Authentic Cultural Encounters: Exceptional shore excursions and Azamara’s signature AzAmazing Evenings provide 12 exclusive cultural experiences.
- Small-Ship Advantage: Access to smaller ports and hidden gems that larger ships cannot reach, such as transiting the Kiel Canal in Germany and docking right at The Bund in Shanghai.
- Inclusive Amenities: Guests will enjoy a variety of dining venues, room service, drinks (including house wines and beers) all day and night, gratuities, exclusive cultural events, and unlimited self-service laundry through Azamara’s Always Azamara program.
- Outstanding Service: Azamara Cruises’ personalised, attentive service ensures guests feel valued and well-cared for throughout their journey.
- $8,500 onboard credit.
- 15 exclusive events.
- Unlimited wash-and-fold laundry.
- Onboard medical consultations.
- Pre-cruise benefits such as airfare credit, a one-night hotel stay, transfers, and $500 luggage shipping reimbursement.
- Unlimited Wi-Fi.
- Complimentary Premium Beverage Package upgrades.