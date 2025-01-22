Azamara Cruises, the renowned small-ship cruise line known for its Destination Immersion® and Extended Destination Days, is thrilled to announce the details and open reservations for its highly anticipatedaboard Azamara Quest. This extraordinary 188-night journey will explore 37 countries, 103 destinations, and 5 continents, offering guests a once-in-a-lifetime experience that combines Azamara’s signature intimate small-ship experience with visits to some of the world’s most celebrated cities.Departing from San Francisco on January 5, 2027, the World Cruise will begin by heading to Hawaii before turning south to Polynesia, including Bora Bora, Tahiti, Samoa, Tonga, and Fiji. The adventure continues to New Zealand, Tasmania, and the southern coast of Australia. From there, Azamara Quest will cruise to Bali, Indonesia, initiating a two-month exploration of Asia with stops in Thailand, Vietnam, China, Japan, and more. The journey will then cross the Pacific Ocean to Alaska before circumnavigating North America via the Panama Canal to St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada. Finally, Azamara Quest will sail transatlantic to Northern Europe, visiting Ireland, Germany, Latvia, Estonia, Sweden, and concluding in Copenhagen, Denmark, on July 12.Azamara Cruises is renowned for enabling guests to connect deeply with the destinations they visit, and the 2027 World Cruise is no exception. Highlights include:“For our 2027 World Cruise, we’ve created an incredible route that will bring our guests to the doorsteps of sought-after destinations around the world,” said Dondra Ritzenthaler, CEO of Azamara Cruises. “Imagine sailing as far south as Stewart Island, New Zealand, and as far north as Helsinki, Finland, all in one cruise. We are stopping to see the world’s most beautiful skylines and bridges. It will really be a remarkable, unforgettable journey – one that I hope our long-time friends and brand-new friends will jump on!”Guests who book the full 2027 World Cruise will receive several complimentary offerings valued at over $40,000 per stateroom to enhance their vacation. These benefits include:Embark on a remarkable journey with Azamara Cruises and explore the world like never before. Ready to book your 2027 World Cruise? Let’s discuss the destinations and experiences that excite you the most!

