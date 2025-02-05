Global booking technologies firm Travelport and Azerbaijani flag-carrier Azerbaijan Airlines renewed their content distribution agreement today, 5th February.

Agencies using Travelport+ will have continued access to the airline’s full range of retail-ready content, including ancillary services.

Those using Travelport+ will be able to view and compare the full range of airline fares and services seamlessly in a single view, enhancing their ability to book the best offers for travelers.

With Travelport’s AI-powered search enhancements, Content Curation Layer (CCL), agents can quickly and easily compare flight options and identify the most relevant offers from Azerbaijan Airlines.

Travelport’s CCL uses AI to normalize and enrich aggregated content so that airline offers are easier to understand and compare.

To an exceptional partnership

Airline chief commercial officer Jamil Manizade said: “Travelport has been an exceptional partner supporting our significant growth by ensuring our content is normalized and easily accessible for agencies. This extended agreement demonstrates our shared commitment to empower travel retailers with the ability to deliver better experiences for our customers.”

Damian Hickey, Travelport’s global head of air partners, added that this new agreement ensures that agencies using Travelport+ will continue having streamlined access to enriched, retail-ready content from Azerbaijan Airlines.

Hickey said: “The airline’s growth strategy will be greatly supported by our agency customers who are using Travelport+ to search and book the latest offers and additional routes, along with the capabilities needed to service and deliver exceptional experiences to travelers.”