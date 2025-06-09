Bahamian People-to-People programme marks its golden anniversary

This year, The Bahamas' beloved People-to-People programme celebrates its 50th anniversary, marking half a century of fostering meaningful connections between visitors and Bahamian locals.

First launched in the 1970s, the initiative offers travellers a unique and immersive way to experience Bahamian culture, built around authentic exchanges, from home-cooked meals to personal storytelling and local traditions.

As of end-2024, more than 10,000 visitors have engaged in the programme, forging bonds that go far beyond the typical tourist experience.

It should be noted that over 85 percent of People-to-People ambassadors have developed lasting friendships with their guests, demonstrating the programme's emotional and cultural impact.

According to People-to-People programme coordinator Bernadette Bastian: “We remain committed to deepening the connection between travellers and our communities. This initiative not only enriches the visitor experience through authentic cultural exchange but also empowers Bahamians, supports sustainable tourism, and preserves the heart of our heritage.”

Indeed, the People-to-People Programme transforms a holiday into a heartwarming cultural exchange that leaves travellers with lifelong memories and a deeper connection to the Bahamas.

There’s never been a better time for UK holidaymakers seeking something special.

Why the People-to-People programme allows The Bahamas to Offer So Much More

Authentic Cultural Immersion : Through the People-to-People Programme, travellers are welcomed into the daily lives of Bahamians, gaining insight into the islands' rich history, culture and traditions in a way guidebooks can't match.

Unmatched Hospitality : Visitors are treated like family, not tourists, enjoying heartfelt moments and meaningful connections with their hosts.

Sustainable, Community-Based Travel : Over 30% of hosts now include eco-friendly practices such as waste reduction, sourcing local ingredients and promoting environmental awareness, highlighting the programme's commitment to responsible tourism.

Support for Local Economies : This initiative directly supports local artisans, small businesses and hospitality providers, helping tourism make a lasting, positive impact.

Join the 50th Anniversary Celebrations : A series of special events, from cultural festivals to storytelling evenings, will run throughout 2025, providing visitors with unforgettable, immersive experiences.

How to get into the programme

Visitors can book the People-to-People programme by registering online through the official website.

Once registered, a representative will email to match guests with a suitable local host.

It's recommended to register at least two weeks in advance to allow time to find the perfect match, though last-minute requests can often be accommodated.

The programme is available across nine islands, including Nassau, Exuma, Eleuthera, and The Abacos.

Once confirmed, guests will receive their host's contact details to connect in advance.

The best part is that the programme is completely free of charge, thanks to the generosity of over 800 certified ambassadors and the continued support of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism.