The Provincial Government of Bali announced the implementation of new regulations regarding the behaviour of foreign tourists.

Effective as of 24th March under Circular Memorandum Number 7 of 2025, these regulations include admonitions to foreigners to dress appropriately and to present their QR Standar Indonesia (QRSI) whenever they make online payments in Bali.

According to Bali governor Wayan Koster: “The Bali Provincial Government’s policy is to inculcate Bali Tourism based on culture, quality, and dignity.”

A need to show respect

Politeness and respect form the core of the new regulations, and these specifically state that foreign tourists are required to obey all special rules and regulations in effect at all tourism sites and attractions.

That said, it is imperative that foreigners should behave respectfully at sacred sites, restaurants, shopping areas, highways, and other public places.

At the same time, they must respectfully honour the customs, traditions, arts and culture, and the local wisdom of the Balinese people while undertaking ceremonies and processions.

Such respect entails the wearing of modest and appropriate clothing whenever travellers make their way to sacred sites, tourist attractions, public places, and even whilst pursuing other activities in Bali.

Stipulations on financial transactions

Under the new regulations, travellers are required to pay the foreign tourist tax levy electronically while in Bali or, at the latest, prior to their departure.

It is also imperative that foreign visitors must perform foreign exchange transactions only at licensed money changers and banks that hold a licence number and QR code issued by Bank Indonesia.

As stated earlier, foreigners are also required to use the QRSI whenever they make payments.

Koster added that foreign tourists who violate these rules and prohibitions can expect strict action in the form of sanctions or legal processes provided for under the laws of Indonesia.

He said: “Foreign tourists who have not paid the foreign tourist levy will be subject to sanctions in the form of not receiving services at tourist attractions.”

Koster further warned that any travellers unable to present a receipt proving payment of the Foreign Tourist Tax may be denied boarding passes at Ngurah Rai Airport or at other exit hubs.