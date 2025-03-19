The SAKA Museum at AYANA Bali recently launched three captivating new exhibitions, offering an immersive journey into the heart of Balinese culture.

Set to open in early April, just after the sacred Nyepi (Day of Silence) holiday, these exhibitions provide a rare opportunity to experience the island’s rich cultural traditions, its profound relationship with nature, and the deep spirituality that shapes its way of life.

SAKA Museum executive advisor Marlowe Bandem said of these latest additions: “Through these exhibitions, visitors will gain a deeper appreciation of the role these practices play in daily Balinese life: how they guide spiritual observances, the rhythms of the island, and the collective consciousness of the Balinese people.”

Delving into the richness of Balinese culture

The new exhibits include Kasanga which tackles the traditions of Nyepi; Subak on the Ancient Order of Bali; and a Heritage Gallery taking on The Five Elements or Pancha Maha Bhuta.

The three exhibitions are thoughtfully designed to weave together the diverse aspects of Balinese life.

The Heritage Gallery explores the ancient spiritual teachings of the island’s five core elements, while Subak delves into Bali’s unique agricultural system and its UNESCO-listed water temple network.

Likewise, Kasanga offers visitors an immersive experience of the island’s most revered day of silence, showcasing numerous artworks related to the different stages of the Nyepi celebrations.

An immersive whole

These new additions complement the museum’s already popular exhibitions, thereby creating a holistic experience of Bali’s rich cultural tapestry.

Together, these provide a captivating journey into the island’s rich traditions, beliefs, and spiritual philosophy, with a particular focus on Tri Hita Karana or the Balinese principle of harmony and balance between God, nature, and humanity.

The exhibitions also celebrate the works of recognized Balinese artists, highlighting their artistic contributions and the vibrant creativity that defines Bali’s cultural identity.