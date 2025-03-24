Located in the heart of Central Vietnam, luxury resorts Banyan Tree Lang Co and Angsana Lang Co have unveiled their newest addition to their Stay for Good programme, their Soul Healing Corner.

Lang Co’s Soul Healing Corner is a heartfelt collaboration between Lang Co and nearby not-for-profit organisation, Hope Centre, and the project embodies the harmony of social, economic and cultural impact.

This project aspires to be more than just a social initiative, it is a testament to the transformative power of inclusion, creativity, and shared purpose. The Soul Healing Corner empowers people with disabilities by fostering creativity and inclusion through handmade products and craft-making activities.

Guests have the opportunity to purchase ornate handmade crafts produced by artisans at the properties’ onsite boutiques, Banyan Tree Gallery and Angsana Gallery. These have long been champions of sustainable supply chains for nearly three decades, and this is an exciting new local addition that captures the spirit of the destination.

Selected local artisans will join the Lang Co family as associates, conducting workshops where guests can participate and create their very own items from recycled materials.

Guests can experience these workshops daily from Tuesday to Saturday creating their very own recycled master pieces including lucky bracelets, keychains, earrings and necklaces. This meaningful initiative provides the associates with financial independence and a platform to showcase their talents while enriching the guest experience.

The collaboration between the Lang Co resorts and Hope Centre is a shining example of how travel can be a force for good, creating positive impacts on local communities while providing unforgettable experiences for guests. By supporting the Soul Healing Corner, guests contribute to a sustainable and inclusive future, enhancing their stay at Banyan Tree Lang Co and Angsana Lang Co to be truly meaningful.