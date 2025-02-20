Thai luxury spa Banyan Tree Spa Krabi now offers a truly unique way by which guests can balance themselves: complimentary weightless therapy classes.

Weightless therapy is a holistic technique that involves floating in water, whereby buoyancy helps alleviate pain and stress.

Also known as flotation therapy, this sensory deprivation treatment is renowned for inducing a state of deep relaxation.

According to spa manager Montira Vichiankoo: “Weightless therapy is an alternative way to heal your body and mind. The meditative state obtained by floating in the water helps us relax as well as exercising muscles, joints, and bones.”

Let your worries float away

At Banyan Tree Spa Krabi, wellness practitioner Dr Subhash Shanbhag and his team guide and glide their clients gently upon the water in one-on-one sessions lasting one hour.

Shanbhag, who practises Ayurvedic healing, said: “This is a unique opportunity to leave all the worries and stress of daily life behind, and embark on a journey towards restorative health and maximum relaxation.”

Guests are offered the choice of a Wave Stretch session, which combines a rhythmic flow of water combined with gentle tension-point massage, or a One Weightless treatment, a fully immersive experience in a zero-gravity environment.

Both private and complimentary group classes are available.

The weightless therapy experience is just one of several innovations at the award-winning spa, a Sanctuary for the Senses that offers massage and wellbeing treatments, including traditional Thai and oil massages such as the Restorative Detox massage, a deep tissue technique designed to stimulate the body’s circulatory system.